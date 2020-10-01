 

Lincoln Electric Schedules Webcast for Third Quarter 2020 Results

CLEVELAND, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 prior to market open. An investor conference call and webcast will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) later that day.

The earnings call will be webcast live in listen-only mode on the Company's Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com.  Listeners should go to the web site prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If investors would like to ask questions, please dial (877) 344-3899 (domestic) or (315) 625-3087 (international) and use confirmation code 3879509. Telephone participants are asked to dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast on the Company's website.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 59 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com. 

CONTACT: Contact

Amanda Butler 
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications 
Tel: (216) 383-2534 
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

