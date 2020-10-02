 

Big Screen Takes Big Leap into Merchandising Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 19:07  |  29   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) has invested in a new enterprise aimed at expanding the scope of the company and creating constant revenue flow, while offering original and exciting content for women of all ages.

The partnership with an innovative women’s lifestyle brand incorporating merchandise, media, education and online sales will be a profit-sharing operation.

In this new retail-oriented avenue of the business, BSEG will have the opportunity to connect with customers on a consistent basis, earning worldwide brand recognition and building on the BSEG legacy.

Precise details are being kept under wraps for now about the venture which will draw on Big Screen’s creative resources to feature streaming media, online tutorials, blog posts and other original content.

Big Screen Chief Executive Kimberley Kates said: “Our company continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models and this partnership allows us to bank on our brilliant team of creatives to reach new levels of success.”

Based in Los Angeles, BSEG is a 15-year-old public company focused on entertainment content production and distribution in the United States and around the world.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group is a well-established distribution and production company based in Los Angeles which turned 15-years old this year. The Company has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally and China. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Lorraine Lee
323.654.3500
Big@bigscreenent.com


Big Screen Entertainment Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Aduro Biotech Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with Chinook Therapeutics
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
“Acquiring Expertise”: Michael Saxon, Former Growth Strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International, Appointed to ...
Algernon Announces 75% Enrollment in Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Big Screen Entertainment Flying High on Buzz for Female Pilot Script
15.09.20
Big Screen Becoming a Bigger Player in the Streaming Game
11.09.20
Who’s The Best? He’s The Best – Big Screen’s Sandro Monetti Wins Top Host Award