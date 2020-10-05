Trevena, Inc. Announces Three OLINVYK Presentations at the Virtual American Society of Anesthesiologists 2020 Annual Meeting

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced three presentations at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2020, the national conference for the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). The conference was held virtually from October 2nd to 7th, 2020. The presentations included three posters, all of which discussed new analyses of data from the OLINVYK Phase 3 program.



“Throughout its clinical development, OLINVYK has demonstrated a consistently favorable side effect profile,” said Mark Demitrack, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Trevena, Inc. “I am pleased that we are still gaining valuable clinical insights into its differentiated profile as we continue to examine the robust Phase 3 data, which is clearly of great interest to clinicians looking for alternative treatment options for the treatment of acute pain.”

Poster Details

1. (Poster #A4280) “Evaluating Predictive Value Of Postoperative O 2 Saturation Levels To Rate Of Respiratory Safety Events In Oliceridine Trials,” with lead author Sabry Ayad, M.D., Department of Anesthesiology at Cleveland Clinic.

OLINVYK demonstrated an overall lower incidence of respiratory safety events (RSEs) (12.8% - 13.8%) compared with IV morphine (22.8% - 23.4%) in Phase 3 randomized controlled trials (RCTS) in orthopedic and plastic surgeries.

In these OLINVYK Phase 3 RCTs, respiratory safety was assessed using a predefined RSE measure. An analysis was conducted to determine the correlation between RSEs and oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) < 90%, a known independent risk factor of early postoperative respiratory complications and resource utilization.

) < 90%, a known independent risk factor of early postoperative respiratory complications and resource utilization. The analysis showed that SpO 2 < 90% was predictive of an RSE and may serve as a valuable objective measure within a health economic model for OLINVYK.

2. (Poster #A4281) “Improved Tolerability With Oliceridine Compared To Morphine At Equianalgesic Doses,” with lead author Gregory Hammer, M.D., Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, and of Pediatrics at Stanford University.