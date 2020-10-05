 

Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused Companies with Nevada Mining Unit Spin-Off to Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 13:45  |  43   |   |   

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO), a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA, today announced its intent to spin-off its Nevada Mining Unit to shareholders as a separate, publicly-traded company (“Spinco”).  

The transaction is expected to be structured as a pro-rata distribution of 100% of the Spinco shares to Gold Resource shareholders. Approximately 20 million shares of Spinco are expected to be distributed to the Company’s shareholders. Shareholder approval is not required for the spin-off, which is expected to be tax-free to Gold Resource shareholders for U.S. tax purposes.   

The Spinco transaction is subject to certain customary conditions, including the approval of a Spinco registration statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and final approval by the Company’s Board of Directors.  The transaction is targeted to be completed by year-end 2020 or the first quarter of 2021.     

Expected Benefits of the Transaction 

  • Permit each company to focus on its own unique strategic business plan 
  • Allow each company flexibility to allocate resources and deploy capital in a manner consistent with its own business strategy 
  • Unlock a value premium for the Nevada Mining Unit due to its location in one of the world’s premier mining jurisdictions 
  • Allow each company to focus on streamlining each distinct operation – underground, hard rock operations in Mexico, and open-pit heap leach operations in Nevada, USA  
  • Two separate companies have the potential to provide investors with greater value than a single combined company 

CEO Comment

“We are at an exciting juncture in the evolution of our Company,” stated Gold Resource Corporation’s CEO and President, Mr. Jason Reid.  “Significant management effort places us at a point where both of our mining units are poised to experience meaningful increases in future free cash flow: our Oaxaca Mining Unit looks to benefit from the confluence of several recently completed capital projects that are expected to positively impact our future operations, cost structure and exploration potential; and our Nevada Mining Unit continues ramping up its gold production rate as it begins to benefit from the high-grade Pearl zone of the Isabella Pearl Mine and exploring our highly prospective properties.  Both individual mining units include large exploration land packages that are expected to benefit from strong demand and metal prices for our products. We believe that this the right time to separate the businesses.” 

Seite 1 von 5
Gold Resource Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement
Acquisition of Barents Sea portfolio from Idemitsu Petroleum Norge
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Gold Resource Corporation Declares September Monthly Dividend

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:18 Uhr
1.146
Produktion noch dieses Jahr bei GOLD RESOURCE!
25.09.20
2
Gold Resource