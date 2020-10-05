 

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Eastern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) securities between August 21, 2020 and September 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned White v. Nano-X Imaging Ltd., No. 20-cv-04355, and is assigned to Chief Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf. The Nano-X class action lawsuit charges Nano-X and certain of its officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Nano-X securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Nano-X class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Nano-X class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Nano-X class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Nano-X class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Nano-X class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Nano-X class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Michael Albert of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at malbert@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Nano-X class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than November 16, 2020.

Nano-X purportedly develops and produces x-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry. Nano-X’s x-ray imaging solution, called the “Nanox System,” includes two integrated components – hardware (“Nanox.ARC”) and software (“Nanox.CLOUD”). The Nanox.ARC has not been approved by regulators. The Nanox System is purportedly designed to enable medical screening as a service to improve accessibility and affordability of early detection.

The Nano-X class action lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nano-X’s commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X’s statements regarding its “novel” Nanox System were misleading, as Nano-X never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors’ machines; (3) Nano-X’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On September 15, 2020, Citron Research published a report entitled “Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) A Complete Farce on the Market – Theranos 2.0.” The Citron report summarized Nano-X as a “$3 billion company [that] is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal [research and development], fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility.” In addition, the Citron report concluded that Nano-X’s claims about its customers with commercial agreements were false. The Citron report also discussed how Nano-X had not published any data comparing images from its machines with other x-ray machines and that Nano-X’s statement that it was creating a novel solution to medical imaging was false. On this news, the price of Nano-X shares fell more than 25% over the next two trading days, damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities class action litigation. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For seven consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in the world in both amount recovered for shareholders and total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Robbins Geller attorneys are consistently recognized by courts, professional organizations, and the media as leading lawyers in the industry. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Nano-X Imaging Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Nano-X - disruptive Innovation für bildgebende Verfahren?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before November 16, 2020
01.10.20
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) 2020
24.09.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)
23.09.20
Nanox Appoints Gilad Yron as Chief Business Officer
22.09.20
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)
21.09.20
NNOX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd.
18.09.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd.
18.09.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18.09.20
Nanox to Participate in the Oppenheimer’s Virtual Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
18.09.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Investors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
7
Nano-X - disruptive Innovation für bildgebende Verfahren?