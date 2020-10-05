Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Nano-X securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Nano-X class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Nano-X class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Nano-X class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Nano-X class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Nano-X class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Nano-X class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Michael Albert of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at malbert@rgrdlaw.com . Lead plaintiff motions for the Nano-X class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than November 16, 2020.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Eastern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) securities between August 21, 2020 and September 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned White v. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. , No. 20-cv-04355, and is assigned to Chief Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf. The Nano-X class action lawsuit charges Nano-X and certain of its officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Nano-X purportedly develops and produces x-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry. Nano-X’s x-ray imaging solution, called the “Nanox System,” includes two integrated components – hardware (“Nanox.ARC”) and software (“Nanox.CLOUD”). The Nanox.ARC has not been approved by regulators. The Nanox System is purportedly designed to enable medical screening as a service to improve accessibility and affordability of early detection.

The Nano-X class action lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nano-X’s commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X’s statements regarding its “novel” Nanox System were misleading, as Nano-X never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors’ machines; (3) Nano-X’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On September 15, 2020, Citron Research published a report entitled “Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) A Complete Farce on the Market – Theranos 2.0.” The Citron report summarized Nano-X as a “$3 billion company [that] is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal [research and development], fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility.” In addition, the Citron report concluded that Nano-X’s claims about its customers with commercial agreements were false. The Citron report also discussed how Nano-X had not published any data comparing images from its machines with other x-ray machines and that Nano-X’s statement that it was creating a novel solution to medical imaging was false. On this news, the price of Nano-X shares fell more than 25% over the next two trading days, damaging investors.

