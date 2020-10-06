Biocartis Announces Market Release of SeptiCyte RAPID test on Idylla

Mechelen, Belgium, 6 October 2020 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the market release of SeptiCyte RAPID on Idylla as a CE-marked IVD test. SeptiCyte RAPID is a host-response test1 that distinguishes sepsis from non-infectious systemic inflammation in patients suspected of sepsis and provides actionable results in about one hour. The test was developed by Biocartis’ partner Immunexpress Pty Ltd (‘Immunexpress’), a Seattle-based (US) molecular diagnostics company, and is now being released as part of Biocartis’ exclusive commercialization2 of SeptiCyte RAPID on Idylla in Europe.

Sepsis is the body’s life-threatening response to infection, which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death3. A recent scientific publication by The Lancet estimated that in 2017 there were 48.9 million cases and 11 million sepsis-related deaths worldwide, which accounted for almost 20% of all global deaths4. Early and rapid diagnosis of sepsis is furthermore essential to avoid unnecessary hospital costs or overuse of antibiotics, which leads to greater antibiotic resistance among vulnerable patient populations.

Current diagnostic tests to aid in the diagnosis of sepsis are often unreliable and slow. At the virtual e-ISICEM symposium5 held between 15-18 September 2020, Immunexpress presented clinical validation data 6 which demonstrated comparable and reproducible results between Immunexpress’ existing US FDA-cleared test, SeptiCyte LAB, and SeptiCyte RAPID on Idylla. These data are the first validation of a rapid, fully-integrated, reproducible, immune response-based sepsis diagnostic test6.