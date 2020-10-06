 

PANTAFLIX AG: FILMSCHOOLFEST MUNICH streams Festival films with PANTAFLIX-Technology and expands the audience

Munich, October 6, 2020. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) has won FILMSCHOOLFEST MUNICH as a customer using its B2B2C business model approach. This means: PANTAFLIX will provide FILMSCHOOLFEST MUNICH with the technology of its streaming platform. By using PANTAFLIX's technology, the festival operators are able to offer visitors the opportunity to participate at film presentations via Video on Demand.

At the FILMSCHOOLFEST MUNICH, film students from all over the world present their short films. The festival will in principle celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2020. Since the circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic make it impossible to hold a presence in the cinemas on site, the festival will take place as FILMSCHOOLFEST MUNICH 39 ½ from November 12 to 22, 2020. As usual, young filmmakers will have a stage to present their diverse and top-class works.

In order to allow the participation of numerous festival visitors, FILMSCHOOLFEST MUNICH and PANTAFLIX are breaking new ground. The possibility of watching films on video on demand via the streaming platform technology on home screens makes FILMSCHOOLFEST MUNICH a worldwide digital experience. PANTAFLIX's technology therefore creates a win-win situation for event promoters, film directors and the audience.

"We are very pleased to be able to make our contribution so that the FILMSCHOOLFEST MUNICH can take place again this year and to enable young filmmakers to present their works to an even larger audience,"says Rainer Knebel, CTO of PANTAFLIX AG: "It makes us very proud to give support to professional users with our white-label offer to position themselves with innovative concepts for the future. It is a matter close to our heart to transfer the magic of cinema into the future and to reach as many people as possible."

