 

Uxin Raises US$25 Million in Two Private Placements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

BEIJING, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading national online used car dealer in China, today announced that it has separately entered into definitive agreements with two investors, pursuant to which Uxin will issue and sell an aggregate of 84,692,839 Class A ordinary shares to these investors through private placements for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$25,000,000 (the “Private Placements”). The closings of the Private Placements are subject to customary conditions and are expected to occur in October 2020.

In addition, the Company entered into a letter agreement (the “Letter Agreement”) with affiliates of Warburg Pincus, TPG and 58.com (collectively, the “Strategic Investors”) to adjust the conversion price of the convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$230 million issued to the Strategic Investors in June 2019. Pursuant to the Letter Agreement, in the two years immediately after the date of the Letter Agreement, if the Company issues or sells any equity securities for a price per ordinary share (the “New Issue Price”) that is less than the conversion price of the convertible notes, the Strategic Investors shall have the right to convert all or part of the outstanding convertible notes that they hold into Class A ordinary shares of the Company at a conversion price that is equal to the New Issue Price. The share conversion, if any, shall be completed substantially concurrently with the consummation of such issuance or sale of equity securities.

Mr. Kun Dai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin, said, “We are pleased to receive investments from these two leading international investors. With our auto financing-related guarantee liabilities and credit risk behind us, we have shifted our strategic focus to a new phase of development where we offer high-quality value-for-money used cars and best-in-class car purchasing services to our customers. We are happy to see that these investors support our strategic direction and long-term growth trajectory. With their support and our business transformation and upgrade in place, we are confident that we will be able to strengthen our market position as China’s leading national online used car dealer.”

Seite 1 von 3
Uxin Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.09.20
Uxin Reports Unaudited First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results