INTERTEL Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integrations to Help Insurers Manage Injury Claims

With more than 60 years in the insurance business, INTERTEL, an Ontellus company, is a leading provider of medical canvassing in the United States for P&C insurers. When skeptical of a medical claim, adjusters utilize INTERTEL’s canvassing service to investigate a claimant’s medical background to expose possible pre-existing conditions and claims. INTERTEL’s Ready for Guidewire accelerators allow Guidewire ClaimCenter users to request a new medical canvass from INTERTEL through ClaimCenter, simplifying the claims handling process for adjusters.

INTERTEL Inc., a leader in medical canvassing, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that INTERTEL has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that INTERTEL’s Ready for Guidewire validated accelerators for ClaimCenter are now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace .

“Canvassing can be one of the most effective ways to paint the most accurate picture of a claimant’s treatment history, so it is a key part of the medical claims assessment process for insurers,” said Steve DeRossett, president, INTERTEL. “Our partnership with Guidewire reinforces our commitment to serving the insurance industry as we continually strive to streamline the claims process for insurers encountering suspicious medical claims.”

With INTERTEL’s Ready for Guidewire integration, claims adjusters can:

Securely initiate medical canvass requests, saving time as claim information auto-populates, eliminating the need to retype claimant information;

Track all details related to medical canvass, view status updates and notifications from within ClaimCenter; and

Securely receive completed medical canvass reports. Completed reports are automatically uploaded to ClaimCenter.

“We are pleased to welcome INTERTEL to Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, strategy, Guidewire Software. “INTERTEL’s medical canvassing service is helping insurers handling bodily injury claims identify and prevent possible fraud while providing a more extensive view of the claimant’s medical treatment history. We are delighted to offer their service, integrated within ClaimCenter, to further streamline the medical claims evaluation process for our joint customers.”

About INTERTEL, Inc., An Ontellus Company

INTERTEL provides professional, cost-effective medical canvassing as well as other intelligence solutions to assist in identifying pertinent information for the insurance claims industry. With dedicated staff serving insurance companies, self-insured companies, and third-party administrators around the world, INTERTEL knows how to obtain legal, ethical, and actionable information on questionable claims. INTERTEL, the nationally recognized leader and industry architect, provides the most secure, consistent, and quality information to the claims industry. INTERTEL is part of Ontellus who provides Records Retrieval and Claims Intelligence Services for Insurers.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

