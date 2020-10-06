 

SINTX Technologies Develops New Mask Fabric with Silicon Nitride

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.xom) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, announced progress toward the manufacture of a “catch-and-kill” mask that will inactivate respiratory viruses. Exposure to silicon nitride has been shown to neutralize several bacterial species and viral strains.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005116/en/

Silicon Nitride powder preparation at SINTX Technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)

Silicon Nitride powder preparation at SINTX Technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)

The company said that it has successfully dispersed and embedded silicon nitride particles into nonwoven and woven fabric fibers. Optimization of this process, fabric safety and efficacy testing, and manufacturing scale-up are the next steps beyond this critical milestone.

“By investing in our human resources and equipment, we expedited this development in-house, rather than relying on outside parties,” said Dr. Bal, President, and CEO of SINTX Technologies. “The attached scanning electron image shows silicon nitride particles preferentially bonded to polypropylene fibers, at the micron level, without stray particles. Fabrics containing silicon nitride from this process will be tested for their antiviral effect. Previous scientific data have shown that silicon nitride strongly inactivates SAR-CoV-2, the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Initial process development activities have shown promising results and we are hopeful that we will soon have a mask that catches and kills the coronavirus,” said Bruce Lorange, CEO of O2TODAY (www.O2TODAY.com), who has an agreement with SINTX to develop and commercialize antimicrobial face masks. “We are excited by the rapid progress we are making and looking forward to sharing more updates as we have them.”

“We believe that the consumer market for a face mask capable of inactivating bacteria and viruses extends well beyond the present concerns about COVID-19,” said Dr. Bal. “In densely-packed Asian cities, for example, respiratory viruses and air pollution are common health concerns, and protective mask use existed even before COVID-19. Similar concerns may endure in Western countries as well, long after a COVID-19 vaccine is freely available. We believe that our antipathogenic masks and the underlying fabric technology will have lasting consumer demand.”

Seite 1 von 3
SiNtx Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.08.20
51
Amedica Corp. $AMDA Biotech