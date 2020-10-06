 

Nutanix Delivers Advanced Data Management Platform for Hybrid and Multicloud Environments

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced the release of the first cloud agnostic multi-database management solution. Era 2.0 extends the Nutanix database management solution across clouds and clusters to simplify operations, with increased scale and reduced costs for IT and database teams. Additionally, Nutanix announced expanded support for Postgres and SAP HANA as well as a joint solution, powered by Era 2.0, with HCL, a leading global technology company.

Era enables IT teams to deliver Database as a Service by bringing one-click simplicity and invisible operations to database provisioning and lifecycle management. It’s a multi-database solution with support for Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, and MariaDB, in addition to Postgres and SAP HANA.

“Companies are increasingly looking for technology solutions to support their hybrid and multicloud strategies but, while some vendors deliver application mobility, we haven’t seen a lot of innovation when it comes to multicloud database management,” said Bala Kuchibhotla, SVP & General Manager, Nutanix Era, Databases and Business Critical Apps at Nutanix. “Nutanix Era now delivers on our vision to provide a cloud agnostic multi-database management solution to truly unlock the promise of hybrid and multicloud.”

“At HCL, we help our customers to accelerate their data and infrastructure modernization journey with a secure, scalable, and cloud-ready database as a service. Our industry acclaimed services powered by the Nutanix Era & HCI platform will provide enterprises with a world-class automated database platform,” says Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President and CTO, IT Services, HCL Technologies. “We have a long standing relationship with Nutanix, and, with SKALE DB, we will move forward to help our customers optimize their data resources and support their digital initiatives.”

Era delivers simplified database management by combining the scalability and performance of Nutanix’s HCI software with the flexibility of cloud-ready database services. With this announcement, the company delivers:

Simplified Database Management Across Distributed Clusters and Clouds

Nutanix Era 2.0 enables customers to provision and manage databases across multiple clouds with consistent tooling, standards, and security policies, giving them the flexibility to choose the right cloud for each database to increase agility and minimize cost. Era 2.0 also delivers operational simplicity across multiple distributed clusters and datacenters delivering significant scale and with 1-click provisioning, cloning, and patching. In addition to simplifying operation and minimizing costs with seamless data mobility across clouds, Era 2.0 enables new use cases including: leveraging public cloud for capacity bursting, dev/test, capacity remediation, and optimizing databases performance remotely.

