 

Michaels Is Helping Makers Reimagine Halloween Traditions with DIY Hacks

Halloween is just around the corner, and while more than half of Americans celebrate1, things will certainly look different this year. A recent survey by The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK), North America’s largest arts and crafts retailer, revealed that 62% of their customers plan to honor the holiday, but will be doing things differently than in year’s past. Michaels is unveiling its very own list of Halloween Hacks, offering Americans new and unique ways to celebrate the holiday.

Trick or Treat Tree (Photo: Business Wire)

“We know that Halloween is a key season for so many of our customers, and with some states already restricting trick-or-treating and events, we want to show people how they can salvage the season,” says Ron Stoupa, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We saw Halloween as the perfect opportunity to help our makers get creative. As the destination for Halloween supplies and décor, it only made sense for us to partner with the creative community to develop innovative DIY projects that encourage safe yet fun ways to celebrate.”

Michaels has enlisted four Makers to create projects that reimagine Halloween traditions, like trick-or-treating or Halloween parties, that adhere to safety guidelines in place as a result of the global pandemic. The Hacks were created based on the insights that nearly one-third (31%) of families are hoping to create a sense of normalcy through Halloween celebrations, while others (23%) are hoping to use the holiday as a creative outlet.

Halloween Hacks

No Contact Trick-or-Treat & Photo Booth, by Jennifer Houghton of Turtle Creek Lane
 Missing making memories at your favorite local haunted house? Bring spooky vibes to your neighborhood by decorating the porch and creating a socially-distanced photo opp and contactless trick-or-treat with Halloween props. “Choose a decor theme and head to your nearest Michaels to grab your supplies. Hay bales, Halloween-themed garlands and craft-pumpkins really helped create the perfect photo opp,” says Houghton. “Set-up takeaway goodie bags for people to grab after they take a photo to create an entirely contactless trick-or-treat experience.”

