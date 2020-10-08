 

ARHT Media Beams The Mind Architect Peter Crone From Los Angeles to Toronto to Share his Insights With YPO Maple Leaf Chapter

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that yesterday it captured The Mind Architect Peter Crone in ARHT’s LA studio and presented him holographically for a live fireside talk with Juniper Park\TBWA CEO Jill Nykoliation at Hotel X in front of a physically distanced select audience of the YPO Maple Leaf chapter (Young Presidents’ Organization).

“As leaders, we cannot pause in these times, we must rise. We must keep growing and innovating,” said Jill Nykoliation, CEO Juniper Park\TBWA and YPO member.

“We invited Peter Crone, ‘The Mind Architect’ to world-class athletes, entertainers, and C-suite executives, to speak with us. Peter helps people understand and shed the limiting beliefs and subconscious narratives that shape our behaviour, relationships, our health and performance,” continued Nykoliation.

“Peter has a strong physical presence that yet-another-video-call doesn’t fully capture. We wanted him in the room, but of course the current reality makes that challenging. So we partnered with ARHT Media so Peter could join from Los Angeles to Toronto through hologram technology,” continued Nykoliation.

“YPO is such a powerful organization and one that we have worked with on multiple occasions,” said ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “they realize the incredible impact of creating a sense of being there that our live interactive HoloPresence technology is capable of providing, when the presenter is appearing remotely. Peter Crone positively impacts people’s lives, so what better way for him to connect with a group in Toronto from Los Angeles in a meaningful manner than with our platform.”

About ARHT Media
ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

