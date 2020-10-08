 

Credit Agricole Sa Crédit Agricole S.A. successfully priced its offering of EUR 750m Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Fixed Rate Resettable Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 17:45  |  35   |   |   

 

Not for distribution directly or indirectly in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

Crédit Agricole S.A. successfully priced its offering of EUR 750m Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Fixed Rate Resettable Notes

On 7 October 2020, Crédit Agricole S.A. took advantage of favourable market conditions to launch its second issuance of AT1 notes denominated in EUR (the “Notes”), its first EUR AT1 notes having been issued in April 2014. The new Notes were issued to maintain the Crédit Agricole Group’s high flexibility in the management of its Tier 1 capital.

The Crédit Agricole Group is one of the best capitalised financial institutions in Europe. The Crédit Agricole Group and Crédit Agricole S.A. Group’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Capital Ratios were 16.1% and 12.0%, respectively, at 30 June 2020, and distances to the levels that would trigger distribution restrictions stood at 636 basis points and 382 basis points, respectively.

The Notes have no fixed maturity date. They will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4% per annum payable quarterly to (and excluding) 23 June 2028 (the “First Interest Rate Reset Date”), after which the interest rate will be reset every five years (each, a “Subsequent Interest Rate Reset Date”) at the then-prevailing 5-year swap rate plus the initial margin of 437 basis points. Interest payments are subject to cancellation under certain circumstances. The principal amount of the Notes will be written down temporarily if the Crédit Agricole Group’s CET1 Capital Ratio (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Notes) falls, or remains, below 7% or the Crédit Agricole S.A. Group’s CET1 Capital Ratio (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Notes) falls, or remains, below 5.125%. The Notes may be redeemed at the option of the issuer at any time between 23 December 2027 (included) and the First Interest Rate Reset Date (included), and then at any time during each six-month period preceding a Subsequent Interest Rate Reset Date (included), in each case with the prior approval of the regulator and subject to certain conditions specified in the terms and conditions of the Notes.

Seite 1 von 6
Credit Agricole Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
XBT Provider Parent Company CoinShares Responds to Incoming FCA Ban for Crypto Derivatives and ETNs
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in ...
GROUPE RENAULT: Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting
FuelCell Energy Successfully Raises Capital to Advance Business Goals
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: 2020 SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
28.09.20
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole CIB announces the disposal of its remaining 4.0% stake in Banque Saudi Fransi
11.09.20
Crédit Agricole S.A. demonstrates commitment to the Panda market with its second 3-year CNY 1 billion benchmark bond