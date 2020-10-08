 

Light Media Strategically Realigns 102.1 The King 

Atlanta, GA and New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- Light Media (OTC MARKETS: LGMH), Global Media Specialist, announced today that it has strategically re-positioned 102.1 The King as: “Atlanta's #1 Station – Your Home For Classic Hits,” as a part of its focused effort to continually seek out opportunities to maximize shareholder value. To listen live now to 102.1 The King, please visit:  http://www.1021TheKing.com

Quoting Danny Wilson, CEO, Light Media Network, "Classic Hits are diverse, universal and revered worldwide, and great for the entire family to enjoy and reminisce in nostalgia. Light Media Network continues to execute its strategic plan and make great strides in the midst of extremely opportunistic times.  To our global/loyal diverse shareholder base, please enjoy listening 24/7 to Atlanta's #1 Station, Your Home For Classic Hits, 102.1 The King at: www.1021TheKing.com (or if you are in Atlanta on your radio dial tune-in to: 102.1 FM or 96.1 HD4.)  Light Media Network is accelerating this advanced phase of its journey-line to the top with a number of key strategic initiatives in-play, and there is more news to come.”

About 102.1 The King:  102.1 The King, Your Home For Classic Hits, is Atlanta's #1 Station. For more information and to listen live now, visit:  http://www.1021TheKing.com   

About Light Media:  Light Media (OTC: LGMH), Global Media Specialist, via its internet, radio, television and special events asset platforms, specializes in the marketing and distribution of inspirational music, video, apps (audio, visual, games) and entertainment worldwide. LGMH has been steadily investing and reinvesting in its quest to build a leading, global multi-media conglomerate by delivering to the chosen target market community environments. Light Media has been recognized by RBR as one of the Top 25 US-based publicly-traded radio/media companies, and by NYU School of Business as one of the Top 1000 media companies in the world. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com. To listen to Light Media's flagship radio station franchise "The King," serving Top 10 US Media market of Metro Atlanta, Georgia, please visit:www.1055TheKing.com or www.1021TheKing.com. For more information, please visit:www.LightMediaNetwork.comwww.LGMH.com; or www.InvaluableMedia.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release  contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Light Media (OTC: "LGMH") and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

