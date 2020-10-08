Everi Holdings to Report 2020 Third Quarter Results on November 2 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2020 third quarter results after the market closes on Monday, November 2, 2020, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.



The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 13711368. The replay will be available until November 9, 2020. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.everi.com (select “Investors” followed by “Events & Presentations”).