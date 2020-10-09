Mynaric AG: Successful pre-placement and determination of subscription price, number of new shares and subscription ratio for subscription rights capital increase

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE.



Gilching, Germany, 9 October 2020 - In a pre-placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, Mynaric AG today successfully placed EUR 52.8 million of its shares from a capital increase authorized earlier today with institutional investors. The pre-placement is subject to, among other things, the publication of a securities prospectus, which is expected to be approved by the German federal financial services supervisory authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) on or about 9 October 2020. The management board of Mynaric AG, with the consent of the supervisory board, adopted resolutions authorizing a EUR 800,000.00 increase in the share capital from EUR 3,194,734.00 to EUR 3,994,734.00 through the partial utilization of authorized capital against cash, with subscription rights for existing shareholders, by issuing 800,000 ordinary bearer shares (Inhaberaktien) with no-par value (Stückaktien), each such share representing a notional value of EUR 1.00 of the share capital and carrying full dividend rights as of 1 January 2020 (New Shares). In addition, on the basis of the results of the accelerated bookbuilding procedure, the management board, with the supervisory board's consent, set the subscription price at EUR 66.00 per New Share and the subscription ratio at 19 to 5, i.e., holders of nineteen existing shares are entitled to subscribe for five New Shares.