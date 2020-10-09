 

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 19:00  |  29   |   |   

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 OCTOBER 2020 AT 8.00 P.M. EEST

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares

Enento Group Plc (“Enento”) has on 9 October 2020 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Invesco Ltd. has exceeded the threshold of 5 percent on 8 October 2020.

According to the notification, the holding of Invesco Ltd. has increased to 1,335,176 shares, corresponding to 5,56 percent of Enento’s entire share stock:

  • Invesco Advisers, Inc. 0.06 %
  • Invesco Canada Ltd. 5.50%

Enento has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Enento’s shares is 24,007,061 shares.

Total position of Invesco Ltd. according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of A) 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B) 		Total of both in % (A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer  
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.56 0 5.56 24,007,061  
Position of previous notification (if applicable) n/a n/a n/a  
 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed: 		 
A: Shares and voting rights  
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights  
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		 
FI4000123195 0 1,335,176 0 5,56  
SUBTOTAL A 1,335,176   5,56    
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date 		Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
- - - - - -
      SUBTOTAL B - -

ENENTO GROUP PLC

Additional information:
Pia Katila
Investor Relations Manager
tel. +358 10 270 7506

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


Enento Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award
Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
Europäisches Pharmaunternehmen STADA schließt mit MediPharm Labs exklusive Partnerschaft für ...
3D Systems Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Mark Swaim MD, PhD to its Medical and Scientific Advisory ...
FEMSA Comercio announces agreement with Chilean retailer SMU to acquire OK Market stores
Bombardier unveils next-generation MOVIA metro design for Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit Lines
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
Invitation to Enento Group’s Virtual Capital Markets Day, 25 November 2020
01.10.20
Arbitration tribunal solved the dispute between Enento Group and Eniro
22.09.20
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares
18.09.20
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares