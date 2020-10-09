Retrophin Announces Presentation of Abstracts at ASN Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) today announced that it will present new data from a post-hoc analysis examining the proportion of patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) that achieved complete remission of proteinuria in the Phase 2 DUET Study, at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined. The Company and its collaborators will also feature encore presentations of preclinical data supporting the potential for sparsentan to protect kidney function in additional rare glomerular diseases. ASN Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined is being held virtually October 19–25, 2020.

Complete Remission of Proteinuria in Patients with FSGS Treated with Sparsentan, a Dual Endothelin and Angiotensin Receptor Antagonist, in the DUET Trial

Session #: OR1203

Session Title: Halfway Through the Marathon: Clinical Candidates in Development

Date & Time: Sunday, October 25, 2020, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Poster Presentation s :

Sparsentan Protects Against Development of Albuminuria and Glomerulosclerosis in the gddY Mouse Model of IgA Nephropathy

ePoster #: PO1808

Session: Glomerular Diseases: IgA, C3G, and FSGS

Session Release Date & Time: Thursday, October 22, 2020, 10:00 a.m. ET

The Dual Endothelin/Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonist Sparsentan Slows Renal Disease, Improves Lifespan, and Attenuates Hearing Loss in Alport Mice: Comparison with Losartan and Atrasentan

ePoster #: PO1897

Session: Glomerular Diseases: Clinical, Outcomes, and Trials

Session Release Date & Time: Thursday, October 22, 2020, 10:00 a.m. ET

About Sparsentan

Sparsentan is an investigational product candidate in Phase 3 clinical development that has a dual mechanism of action combining endothelin receptor type A blockade with angiotensin receptor blockade. Retrophin is developing sparsentan for the treatment of FSGS and IgAN, rare kidney disorders that often lead to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). In several forms of chronic kidney disease, such as FSGS and IgAN, endothelin receptor blockade has been shown to have an additive beneficial effect on proteinuria in combination with renin-angiotensin blockade via angiotensin receptor blockers or angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors. Sparsentan has been granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of FSGS by the FDA and European Commission.