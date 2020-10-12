 

Evli Bank Plc's financial reporting in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 09:00  |  52   |   |   

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OCTOBER 12, 2020, AT 9.00 AM (EET/EEST)


Evli Bank Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2021:

  • Financial Statements 2020: January 22, 2021
  • Interim Report, January-March: April 15, 2021
  • Half-year Financial Report, January-June: July 14, 2021
  • Interim Report, January-September: October 20, 2021


The Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2020 will be published on the company's website on week 6, 2021.


The Annual General Meeting of Evli Bank Plc is planned to be held in Helsinki on March 9, 2021 starting at 10.00 am.


Evli follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports.


EVLI BANK PLC


For additional information, please contact:
 Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com


Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Managem​ent Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.


Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com


Evli Pankki (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
Festi: Buy-back programme week 41
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
State Street and SimCorp Announce Intended Business Partnership, with Front-to-Back Investment ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
INVITATION: Evli Bank's Interim Report presentation on October 23, 2020
01.10.20
Evli teams up with Absolute Return Consulting to collaborate in Austria
30.09.20
Evli Awards Management Oy expands operations to incentive program design by merging with Alexander Incentives Oy
23.09.20
Evli Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions
23.09.20
Conveyance of Evli Bank Plc’s own shares