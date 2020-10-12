Minerals Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) announced today that it will release results for its third quarter ended September 27, 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.



The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at Minerals Technologies’ website at www.mineralstech.com. To listen to the call, go to the MTI website and click on "Investor Relations," then click on "Quarterly Results & Conference Calls."