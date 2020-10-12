 

Get a Head Start on Holiday Shopping by Taking Advantage of GameStop’s ‘1Up’ 48-Hour and PRO Days Sale Events

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop is rolling-out deep holiday savings early this year with the launch of its first-ever ‘1Up’ 48-Hour sale. Beginning Oct. 13, at 12AM CST, gamers, collectors and gift-givers will receive (online only) significant discounts on the hottest video game and pop culture collectibles merchandise on www.gamestop.com and the newly redesigned and recently launched GameStop mobile app, which offers more personalized and localized experiences, enhanced product find-ability, daily deals, digital wall capabilities, a gaming news hub and much more.

GameStop is not stopping there, as the holiday savings continue with the popular PRO Days event, which begins Oct 15 – 16 for PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Pro members can save more than $1,000 in exclusive deals on video game hardware, software, accessories, and pop culture merchandise, like statues, board games, and other collectible items. GameStop is extending the PRO Days sale to Oct. 17 – 18 and invites all customers to take advantage of the incredible savings.

“This year, we are pulling out all stops to reward our loyal customers with early holiday deals across all gaming and collectibles merchandise,” said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop. “We invite gamers, collectors and gift-givers to beat the holiday rush by taking advantage of our back-to-back sale events where we will be offering a broad array of the best deals on games and gear.”

1Up 48-Hour Sale (online only):
GameStop’s ‘1Up’ 48-Hour online sale begins on Oct. 13, at 12AM CST, and will feature more than 100 incredible deals on www.gamestop.com and the new GameStop mobile app. GameStop will refresh the offers every four hours to allow gamers, collectors and gift-givers to find a variety of hot deals ranging from hardware, software, collectibles, board games, statues and apparel from popular franchises. Customers are encouraged to visit GameStop’s eCommerce sites every four hours to take advantage of the limited deals offered throughout the 48-hour sale.

PRO Days Sale:
GameStop will continue spreading holiday cheer by launching its popular PRO Days sale and expanding it to four days. PowerUp Rewards Pro members can save more than $1,000 on exclusive deals on Oct. 15 – 16. GameStop will then open the PRO Days sale to all customers (including non-PowerUp Rewards Pro members) on Oct. 17 – 18, allowing them the opportunity to take advantage of exclusive deals ranging from video games to their favorite pop culture merchandise, board games and much more.

For the full line-up of PRO Days sale offers, please visit www.gamestop.com/deals/pro-day, beginning Oct. 15 at 12AM CST. To become a PowerUp Rewards Pro member, customers can sign up by visiting any GameStop store location, or online by visiting www.gamestop.com/poweruprewards/#benefits, or on the new GameStop mobile app.

Customers can enjoy doing their online shopping from the comfort of their home by taking advantage of GameStop’s Buy-Online-Pick-Up-in-Store or Ship-From-Store omni-channel platforms. They can have their purchases delivered to their home by accessing GameStop’s newly launched Same Day Delivery service (available in select areas). The new delivery service is available at competitive price points, allowing all game enthusiasts to take advantage of the new service.

GameStop is also making it easier for customers to purchase their holiday gifts by signing up for one of their new flexible payment options. Those payment options include the GameStop Credit Card; Buy Now, Pay Later service; and a soon to be offered Rent-to-Own service. To learn more about the new customer services and flexible payment options, visit www.gamestop.com.

About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is the world’s largest omni-channel video game retailer, operates over 5,000 stores across 10 countries, and offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication. General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the Company’s corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and Instagram and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

Contact:
Michael Delgado
GameStop Public Relations
MichaelDelgado@gamestop.com


08.10.20
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
17.09.20
GameStop Now Taking Pre-Orders for Sony PlayStation5 and Sony PlayStation5 Digital Edition

18:51 Uhr
550
GameStop - Computerspiel-Retailer