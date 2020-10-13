G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual

 

G.research, in conjunction with Gabelli Funds, will virtually host the 44th Annual Automotive Symposium on Monday, November 2nd & Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020. This research meeting will feature presentations by senior management of several leading automotive companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, technical innovation, EV and macroeconomic trends. Investors should contact their salesperson for more information or to register or click on the link below.

Registration Link: https://www.research.gabellisecurities.com/conferences/2/register

Participating Companies:
AASA/MEMA
AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)
Autozone (NYSE:AZO)
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)
Cox Automotive/Manheim
Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)
Cooper Tire & Rubber Cos. (NYSE:CTB)
Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)
Donaldson Inc. (NYSE:DCI)
Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)
Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)
Momentum Dynamics
Motor Car Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)
MP Materials (NYSE: FVAC/MP)
Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV)
O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)
Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG)
CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)
Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)
Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH)
Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA)
Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)
Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI)
Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP)
Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)
Valvoline, Inc. (NYSE:VVV)
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)
Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)
VNV Global (SK: VNV)
Volta Energy Technologies

G.research, LLC, an institutional research and brokerage firm and Member of and , is a wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Group Holding Co. (OTC:MGHL).

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL).

