ArcelorMittal Announces the Results of its Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its 6.125% Notes due 2025





October 14, 2020 08:00 CET– On October 5, 2020, ArcelorMittal (the “Company” or “ArcelorMittal”) announced the launch of its tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase for cash, any and all of its outstanding 6.125% notes due 2025 (CUSIP 03938LAZ7/ISIN US03938LAZ76) (the “Notes”) on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the offer to purchase dated October 5, 2020 the “Offer to Purchase”) and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 13, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”).

The table below sets forth the information with respect to the Notes and the Offer as well as the aggregate principal amount of Notes that were validly tendered (including using the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth herein) and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time on October 13, 2020.