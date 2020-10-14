Change Powers Accenture’s Biggest Brand Move in a Decade

In its biggest brand move in a decade, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today launched a sweeping brand campaign and new company purpose designed to inspire organizations to embrace change to create more value for the benefit of all.

The new brand campaign, “Let there be change,” will triple the company’s annual media spend to $90 million. Developed with acclaimed creative agency Droga5, part of Accenture Interactive, the campaign depicts change — both seismic and small — optimistically capturing its power and beauty and reflecting the depth and breadth of Accenture’s expertise.

“Exponential changes in technology were transforming the way we work and live before COVID-19, and now its impact has raised change to a new level, requiring companies to reimagine everything and requiring economies and entire industries to rebuild,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture. “In this moment, to emerge stronger there is only one choice: embrace change and ensure that it benefits all — your customers, people, shareholders, partners and communities.”

To create this shared success, the company is pioneering “360° Value”— helping clients transform and reinvent their businesses, reskill their employees, or become more sustainable. This builds on Accenture’s successful rotation to “the New,” with approximately 70 percent of its business now in digital, cloud and security, which is critical at a time when scale matters to help its clients transform their entire enterprises.

New Purpose and Brand

Accenture’s purpose — to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity — will guide the company’s strategy, priorities, and the opportunities it creates for its more than 500,000 people. Accenture reflects the human ingenuity of Accenture’s talented people and their commitment to using technology to deliver value for all its stakeholders.

Accenture’s purpose and brand are grounded in its enduring formula for market leadership: embracing change and continually transforming its business to create value, powered by the talent and creativity of its people. Last year, Accenture invested nearly $900 million in training and development, $1.5 billion in acquisitions, and approximately $900 million in research and development. Accenture also recently announced the creation of Accenture Cloud First, a new multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals, with a $3 billion investment over three years.