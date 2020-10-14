VIQ Launches CapturePro On-the-Go Providing Secure Capture and Management of Evidentiary Content for Offsite Legal Proceedings

VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and services, announced today the launch of CapturePro On-the-Go, a value-added solution that supports the high quality capture of offsite proceedings with sophisticated security protocols and simplified workflow at the core.

VIQ Solutions’ industry leading CapturePro solution, implemented in nearly 65,000 rooms worldwide for the past 15 years, is a robust and flexible software solution that captures and manages multi-channel recordings of audio and video testimony. Now, with CapturePro On-the-Go, court reporters and legal professionals can rely on that same proven technology and securely capture audio content with a portable pre-configured solution accommodating four or more speakers with minimal setup. Users benefit from the local capture of digital content with the ability to transfer recordings to a centralized management platform. All data is securely captured, managed, and stored in the same manner as testimony obtained in a fixed courtroom.