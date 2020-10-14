Medigus to Take a Controlling Interest in Leading Internet Company Gix

Gix Internet finished the second quarter of 2020 with approx. $18.5 million in revenues. As of October 14, 2020, Gix Internet's market cap was approximately $10 million. Gix Internet offers its technologies over the internet on globally leading platforms, such as Google, Verizon Media Group, Apple and others. Gix Internet operates through two major arms: Gix Apps, which is distributed free of charge (browser add-ons and desktop apps) to end users and drives revenues from advertisements and Gix Content, a solution platform for publishers, personalized content ads and banners per users' preferences, based on Gix's proprietary AI technologies.

Pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement between Medigus Ltd., Gix Interent Ltd., f/k/a Algomizer Ltd., and Linkury Ltd., dated as of June 19, 2019, Medigus exercised its right to convert its Linkury Shares into ordinary shares of Gix Internet. The company currently owns 793,448 Linkury Shares, all of which will be converted into 9,858,698 Ordinary Shares of Gix Internet. The issuance of Gix Internet shares as a result of the conversion is conditioned upon Gix Internet shareholder approval.

