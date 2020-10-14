CBX Chooses SAFR from RealNetworks To Enhance Terminal Efficiency

The first building to connect the United States to a foreign airport terminal, CBX serves millions of passengers that cross the border as part of their trip, helping them avoid unforeseen delays in the congested border crossings of San Ysidro and Otay.

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otay-Tijuana Venture LLC, a US-Mexican group of companies operating Tijuana International Airport’s Cross Border Xpress TM (CBX), has chosen SAFR from RealNetworks’ [NASDAQ: RNWK ] video analytics technology to be used throughout the San Diego - Tijuana terminal in order to optimize operations and improve passenger flow.

“We are very satisfied with the performance, specific dashboards, and team support that SAFR offers, providing the necessary insights that are required to run such an important operation like CBX,” said Julio Armentariz, CTO of CBX.

The 390 ft long bridge is a hub for many daily situations where technology, process, and people work together to create a safe and efficient passenger experience. AI video analytics technology ensures CBX staff have actionable data at their fingertips as they monitor passenger flows and make real-time decisions.

“We are extremely proud to help CBX in their day to day operations, contributing to more efficiency and quality of journey for the thousands of passengers that frequent the terminal every day,” said Jose Larrucea, RealNetworks Senior VP of International Sales.

SAFR has recently added additional features specifically designed to help customers respond to the global COVID-19 pandemic including mask detection and occupancy counting. CBX has applied the mask detection feature to passenger flow monitoring to better track mask compliance and gather critical operations data.

"We see optimal potential in RealNetworks’ technology and we are looking into expanding its use in other areas within CBX in order to increase operational efficiency," added Armentariz.

SAFR offers highly-accurate, fast, low-biased face recognition and additional face and person-based computer vision features. SAFR’s NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) scores for speed, accuracy, and bias combine to distinguish SAFR as the leader in real-world accuracy and performance.

About SAFR

SAFR (www.safr.com) is the world’s foremost facial recognition platform for live video intelligence. It taps the power of AI to help the world get back to work. Whether it’s used for occupancy counting, face mask detection, or touchless entry control, SAFR can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or with a VMS. SAFR enhances security, heightens situational awareness, and delivers insights that improve operational efficiency and protect the health and safety of people everywhere.

About Cross Border Xpress:

Launched in December 2015, Cross Border Xpress (CBX) streamlines the means of travel for Tijuana International Airport (TIJ) passengers crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The sleek terminal and 390-foot-long enclosed pedestrian skywalk bridge services an average of 8,000 ticketed airline passengers daily. As the first ever U.S. facility to connect directly into a foreign airport terminal, CBX offers a faster, more secure and hassle-free alternative for ticketed airline passengers to cross the border, eliminating additional traffic from the already congested San Ysidro and Otay Mesa land ports of entry. TIJ passengers can use the skywalk to connect from Southern California to more than 35 destinations in Mexico and around the world. Many of the flight routes are either direct or at a reduced cost as compared to other Southern California airports. CBX is headquartered in Otay Mesa, Calif. and located at 2745 Otay Pacific Drive, San Diego, Calif.

For more information on CBX, or to purchase tickets and sign up for special offers, visit the CBX website: http://www.crossborderxpress.com.

