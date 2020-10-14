AVANGRID Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital

AVANGRID was ranked number one within the utility industry for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. This is AVANGRID’s first appearance on the list published by Forbes and JUST Capital which recognizes companies doing right by stakeholders and making an impact above and beyond their industry peers.

In total, JUST Capital evaluated 928 public U.S. companies across 19 issues by polling more than 110,000 people on the most critical aspects of corporate behavior. The companies that made the list outperform on issues that matter most to the American public – like paying fair wages, investing in employees, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, and more.

“At AVANGRID, we work collaboratively with our communities to address issues around the environment, equality, and the societal and economic challenges of our times and we are very proud to be recognized by Forbes and JUST Capital as a company that leads by doing the right thing,” said Dennis Arriola, CEO of AVANGRID. “The world around us is changing quickly and being one of America’s most JUST companies confirms our belief that when we do right by our diverse stakeholders, good things happen for all.”

“Now more than ever, business leaders have the chance to spark lasting systemic change within their companies and across society,” said Forbes Senior Editor Steven Bertoni.

“In the face of a global pandemic, economic recession, and national reckoning with racial injustice, the American public is demanding more from our corporate leaders than ever before,” said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. “The companies featured in the 2021 JUST 100 list have stepped up in service of their workers, customers and communities this year while delivering long-term value to shareholders.”

Both the Forbes JUST 100 and the Industry Leader list will be featured in the November issue of Forbes, with additional stories at www.forbes.com/just100 and a comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform at www.justcapital.com.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $35 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

About Forbes: The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 160 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect.

About JUST Capital: The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to build an economy that works for all Americans by helping companies improve how they serve all their stakeholders – workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale, including income inequality and lack of opportunity. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help measure and improve corporate performance in the stakeholder economy. To learn more about how data-driven insights are creating a more just future for capitalism, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

