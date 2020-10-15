 

L3Harris Technologies Provides More Than $900,000 to Organizations Serving People Adversely Affected by COVID-19

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has provided 39 non-profit organizations nationwide with $930,000 in social impact grants as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to provide relief to communities adversely affected by COVID-19.

The L3Harris Foundation this month distributed grants in 19 states to organizations that applied for funds to address a wide range of needs, including the digital divide, food insecurity, veteran aid, mentorship for STEM students, economic opportunities for small businesses and others.

The grants are part of L3Harris’ $2 million commitment to support organizations involved in COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts around the world. The company has provided funds to COVID-19 Response and Recovery Funds administered by local United Way agencies and the American Red Cross, and is providing a 2X match to employee designated gifts to these and other organizations.

In addition, L3Harris has provided more than $450 million in accelerated payments to small business suppliers in 45 states to sustain the nation’s supply chain and company employees have volunteered to provide respirators, free communications apps and STEM-oriented “Tech in 10” videos for students. Employees also are volunteering to assist organizations through the company’s L3Harris Investing for Tomorrow (LIFT) volunteer program, which supports these and other initiatives throughout the year.

“The pandemic has placed a tremendous strain on all facets of our society,” said William M. Brown, Chairman and CEO. “The L3Harris social impact grants will help provide some relief to those most in need – especially students, parents, communities and small businesses in areas where our employees work and live.”

Non-profit organizations seeking volunteer assistance can visit the company’s website listed below.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

