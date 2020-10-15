Veterans on Wall Street (VOWS) Announces Tenth Annual Veteran Symposium
Military veterans, spouses and corporate hiring managers are invited to virtually attend the 10th Annual Veterans on Wall Street (VOWS) Symposium on November 9, 2020, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm ET. VOWS is a consortium of more than 100 firms dedicated to honoring former and current military personnel by facilitating career and business opportunities in financial services and beyond. Citi is the host for this year’s Symposium.
The VOWS Symposium brings transitioning veterans and spouses together with senior corporate leaders, hiring managers and other key leaders from government and the financial services industry. This year’s Symposium will convene leading thinkers and stakeholders to discuss the transition into the civilian workforce, with a focus on the resiliency and transferable skills of military veterans and their spouses.
Registrants will hear from top officials and industry leaders, including General Joseph Dunford, USMC, 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Citi CEO Michael Corbat, who will discuss the importance of career development and retention of veterans in the workforce. The full-day event will also feature a discussion on resiliency in a pandemic-affected environment, as well as workshops to help veterans and military spouses learn essential job-search skills, such as building strong resumes and networking in a virtual world. The Symposium is designed to encourage organizations to collaborate, develop, and share recruiting and retention best practices.
Featured speakers include:
- General Joseph Dunford, USMC, 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
- Michael Corbat, CEO, Citi
- Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO, Bob Woodruff Foundation
- Suni Harford, President, UBS Asset Management; Co-founder of VOWS
- Nick Lane, President, Equitable
- Bruce Mosler, Chairman of Global Brokerage, Cushman & Wakefield
- Christopher Perkins, Managing Director, Citi; Co-founder of VOWS
- Christiana Riley, CEO, Deutsche Bank Americas
- Gary Shedlin, Chief Financial Officer, BlackRock
- Ed Skyler, Head of Global Public Affairs, Citi
- Liz Wessel, CEO and Co-founder, WayUp
- Jake Wood, CEO, Team Rubicon; Author of “Once a Warrior: How One Veteran Found a New Mission Closer to Home”
- Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and Co-founder, Bob Woodruff Foundation
Registration to the virtual 2020 VOWS Symposium is open until November 6, 2020. Register here.
