Veterans on Wall Street (VOWS) Announces Tenth Annual Veteran Symposium

Military veterans, spouses and corporate hiring managers are invited to virtually attend the 10th Annual Veterans on Wall Street (VOWS) Symposium on November 9, 2020, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm ET. VOWS is a consortium of more than 100 firms dedicated to honoring former and current military personnel by facilitating career and business opportunities in financial services and beyond. Citi is the host for this year’s Symposium.

The VOWS Symposium brings transitioning veterans and spouses together with senior corporate leaders, hiring managers and other key leaders from government and the financial services industry. This year’s Symposium will convene leading thinkers and stakeholders to discuss the transition into the civilian workforce, with a focus on the resiliency and transferable skills of military veterans and their spouses.