 

Veterans on Wall Street (VOWS) Announces Tenth Annual Veteran Symposium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 16:00  |  62   |   |   

Military veterans, spouses and corporate hiring managers are invited to virtually attend the 10th Annual Veterans on Wall Street (VOWS) Symposium on November 9, 2020, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm ET. VOWS is a consortium of more than 100 firms dedicated to honoring former and current military personnel by facilitating career and business opportunities in financial services and beyond. Citi is the host for this year’s Symposium.

The VOWS Symposium brings transitioning veterans and spouses together with senior corporate leaders, hiring managers and other key leaders from government and the financial services industry. This year’s Symposium will convene leading thinkers and stakeholders to discuss the transition into the civilian workforce, with a focus on the resiliency and transferable skills of military veterans and their spouses.

Registrants will hear from top officials and industry leaders, including General Joseph Dunford, USMC, 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Citi CEO Michael Corbat, who will discuss the importance of career development and retention of veterans in the workforce. The full-day event will also feature a discussion on resiliency in a pandemic-affected environment, as well as workshops to help veterans and military spouses learn essential job-search skills, such as building strong resumes and networking in a virtual world. The Symposium is designed to encourage organizations to collaborate, develop, and share recruiting and retention best practices.

Featured speakers include:

  • General Joseph Dunford, USMC, 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
  • Michael Corbat, CEO, Citi
  • Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO, Bob Woodruff Foundation
  • Suni Harford, President, UBS Asset Management; Co-founder of VOWS
  • Nick Lane, President, Equitable
  • Bruce Mosler, Chairman of Global Brokerage, Cushman & Wakefield
  • Christopher Perkins, Managing Director, Citi; Co-founder of VOWS
  • Christiana Riley, CEO, Deutsche Bank Americas
  • Gary Shedlin, Chief Financial Officer, BlackRock
  • Ed Skyler, Head of Global Public Affairs, Citi
  • Liz Wessel, CEO and Co-founder, WayUp
  • Jake Wood, CEO, Team Rubicon; Author of “Once a Warrior: How One Veteran Found a New Mission Closer to Home”
  • Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and Co-founder, Bob Woodruff Foundation

Registration to the virtual 2020 VOWS Symposium is open until November 6, 2020. Register here.

Seite 1 von 3
Citigroup Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Marktüberblick: Gold, Apple, Citigroup, Loop Industries, Royal Caribbean, Peloton, Delta Air Lines, Canopy Growth, ASML, Bayer, Covestro, MorphoSys
13.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow zollt Rally Tribut - Nasdaq behauptet sich
13.10.20
Citi Third Quarter 2020 Fixed Income Investor Review
13.10.20
Aktien New York: Dow zollt Rally etwas Tribut - Nasdaq behauptet sich
13.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow zollt Rally Tribut - Nasdaq behauptet sich
13.10.20
ROUNDUP: US-Großbank JPMorgan steigert Gewinn auf 9,4 Milliarden Dollar
13.10.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow mit mäßigem Start erwartet nach Rally
13.10.20
US-Großbank Citigroup verdient deutlich weniger
13.10.20
Citigroup Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
12.10.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Verhaltener Wochenauftakt erwartet