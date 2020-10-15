Reporting of Director’s transaction in Bang & Olufsen shares
Bang & Olufsen A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transaction related to shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Bang & Olufsen A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
Please see attached file for details.
For further information, please contact:
Director, Investor Relations, Martin Raasch Egenhardt, phone: +45 5370 7439.
