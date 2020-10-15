 

Square announces Terminal API at Unboxed 2020 Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 19:00  |  51   |   |   

Today, at Square’s fourth annual partner and developer conference, Square Unboxed, the company announced the general availability of its newest developer tool: Terminal API.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005168/en/

Square Terminal API connects Square Terminal, the all-in-one credit card machine, to point of sale systems built on any platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

Square Terminal API connects Square Terminal, the all-in-one credit card machine, to point of sale systems built on any platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new API enables developers to connect Square Terminal, an all-in-one card payments device, to their POS, ERP, or practice management system, regardless of the platform or operating systems they’re developed on. Whether developers are building on iOS, Android, web, or desktop, Terminal API helps developers build flexible business management software that adapts to new ways of running a business - whether that’s developing a custom-built kiosk for ordering and checkout, a medical practice management system to synchronize patient data, or a socially distanced payments solution that accommodates the safety of sellers and buyers.

By hiring a developer to build an application, or using a platform that is integrated with Terminal API, sellers can use their Square Terminal hardware to accept every type of payment quickly and securely, including contactless payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other NFC payment methods. Featuring a cordless design and Wi-Fi connectivity, Terminal devices can be placed away from the POS system to maintain a safe distance between employees and customers.

The arrival of Terminal API showcases how Square’s platform is evolving to meet the changing needs of developers, partners, and the sellers they serve. “Square’s continued investment in its developer platform and partner ecosystem have proven absolutely critical, especially as developers turn to Square to help sellers get their business to adapt in the wake of COVID-19,” said Pankaj Bengani, global head of partnerships at Square.

During his opening remarks at the conference, Mr. Bengani also spoke to the rate at which Square’s partner initiatives have grown since the program's inception. He revealed that since 2018, the number of 90-day active developers building solutions for sellers on Square’s platform has grown nearly 80%. Square also more than quadrupled it’s base of managed partners since 2018, and more than doubled seller adoption of partner solutions, and is expected to reach 1 million total partner-connected sellers in 2021.

Terminal API is available today in the US, CA, UK, and AU. To learn more about joining Square’s growing partner ecosystem, visit https://squareup.com/us/en/partnerships. To learn more about the many other commerce APIs and SDKs now available on Square’s Developer Platform, visit https://developer.squareup.com/us/en.

About Square:

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) revolutionized payments in 2009 with Square Reader, making it possible for anyone to accept card payments using a smartphone or tablet. Today, we build tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their business, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, and the UK.

Square Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Square - Börsengang eines mobilen Zahlungsanbieters
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
DMS Launches New Digital Advertising Technology To Support Latest Consumer Shopping Trends
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:03 Uhr
Vergiss FANG-Aktien! Das neue Quartett heißt TIPS
14.10.20
2 Top E-Commerce-Aktien für Oktober
14.10.20
Adyen vs. Square: Diese Aktie ist jetzt eine noch Top-Payment-Chance
14.10.20
Leitfaden zur Finanztechnologie
11.10.20
5 Aktien, um sich für den nächsten Bullenmarkt zu positionieren
11.10.20
Square investiert 50 Mio. US-Dollar in Bitcoin: Aber warum?! (Psst, das könnte clever sein!)
10.10.20
Bitcoin kaufen? Square macht es vor!
09.10.20
Reich mit Aktien werden? Setze jetzt auf TIPS statt auf FAANG!
09.10.20
Fastly, Etsy & Square: 3 Aktien, die neue Hochs erreicht haben – jetzt noch ein Kauf?
09.10.20
Vergiss Tesla: Diese 3 Aktien sind besser

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
149
Square - Börsengang eines mobilen Zahlungsanbieters