 

Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund Acquires Trophy Life Science Portfolio in South San Francisco for $1.0 Billion

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today announced that the Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund, L.P. (the “Fund”) has acquired a trophy life science portfolio in the premier South San Francisco life science cluster for $1.0 billion. Ventas is the Sponsor and General Partner of the Fund, which is a perpetual life vehicle focused on investments in core and core plus life science, medical office and senior housing real estate in North America.

“We are pleased to further expand our growing research & innovation footprint into the premier South San Francisco life science cluster with the acquisition of this outstanding lab portfolio,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Strong and growing capital flows into the life science sector are accelerating innovation and discovery. These flows support the demand for first class lab space in dynamic markets like South San Francisco. Ventas now owns or has an investment in over seven million square feet of research & innovation properties located in the life science clusters of Cambridge, South San Francisco, and on the campuses of over 15 top tier research universities.”

“The Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund has raised more than $1 billion of equity, with continued capacity to grow, and more than doubled its assets under management to $1.8 billion. The growth of the Fund is a testament to the tremendous market opportunity across the healthcare sectors of life science, medical office and senior housing real estate,” added Cafaro. “Our stakeholders continue to benefit from Ventas’s capabilities, strategic reach and team.”

Portfolio & South San Francisco (“SSF”) Market Overview

  • The Class A trophy portfolio is strategically positioned at the entrance to the South San Francisco life science cluster.
  • The portfolio consists of a campus of three newly developed or renovated buildings totaling nearly 800,000 square feet. It is 96 percent leased with a weighted average lease term of over six years.
  • Nearly half of the tenant base consists of public companies averaging over $10 billion in market cap with the balance comprised of a diverse group of early to-mid stage life science companies backed by leading venture capital and private equity firms.
  • The portfolio is purpose-built for advanced research functions, and is predominantly dedicated to best-in-class lab space supporting biotechnology and other life sciences research. Tenant suites feature a modular benching system designed to meet the needs of substantially all life sciences companies, promoting efficient and cost-effective re-tenanting.
  • The campus is well-positioned for continued strong occupancy due to its vibrant community environment which facilitates research and employee engagement, as well as an unparalleled location in a market known for its rich talent and new company formations.
  • The SSF market consistently ranks as one of the elite life science clusters in the world with less than two percent lab vacancy, unparalleled access to a large concentration of life science firms, an extensive venture capital network and world-class talent pool sourced from three major research universities.

Valuation & Capital Structure

