Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund Acquires Trophy Life Science Portfolio in South San Francisco for $1.0 Billion

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today announced that the Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund, L.P. (the “Fund”) has acquired a trophy life science portfolio in the premier South San Francisco life science cluster for $1.0 billion. Ventas is the Sponsor and General Partner of the Fund, which is a perpetual life vehicle focused on investments in core and core plus life science, medical office and senior housing real estate in North America.

“We are pleased to further expand our growing research & innovation footprint into the premier South San Francisco life science cluster with the acquisition of this outstanding lab portfolio,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Strong and growing capital flows into the life science sector are accelerating innovation and discovery. These flows support the demand for first class lab space in dynamic markets like South San Francisco. Ventas now owns or has an investment in over seven million square feet of research & innovation properties located in the life science clusters of Cambridge, South San Francisco, and on the campuses of over 15 top tier research universities.”