 

September 2020 Quarterly Report Webinar/Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 04:27  |  14   |   |   

PERTH, Western Australia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss the September 2020 Quarterly Report, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Tuesday October 20, 2020.

Call Details

Australia: Tuesday October 20, 2020
(Perth – 6:00am)
(Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am)

Canada: Monday October 19, 2020
(Toronto – 6:00pm)
(Vancouver – 3:00pm)

UK: Monday October 19, 2020
(London – 11:00pm)

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pWKi4PAGS5uYFYZ6fW8pXw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 840 2090 6290

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Australia
+61 8 7150 1149 or
+61 3 7018 2005

Singapore
+65 3165 1065

Canada
+1 778 907 2071

USA
+1 669 900 9128

New Zealand
+64 9 884 6780

United Kingdom
+44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/zoomconference

The conference call will feature Managing Director Jeff Quartermaine and Group General Manager BD and IR Andrew Grove.

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

To discuss any aspect of this announcement, please contact:

Media Relations: Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne) 


Perseus Mining Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Another Solid Quarter Keeps Barrick On Track for Full-Year Production Targets
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
Calibre Makes Final Acquisition Payments Totaling US$15.5 Million to B2Gold Ahead of Schedule; Now ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Q3 2020 Trading update
Nano One Announces Upsize of Equity Offering to $12.5 Million due to Significant Demand
Wachstum von 1% zu konstanten Wechselkursen in den ersten neun Monaten, starker Einfluss der ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Establishes Distribution Network in Hong Kong, ...
Novo Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek and Millennium
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
23.09.20
Goldexperte Markus Bußler: Droht bei Gold der Kollaps?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
18.484
Perseus Mining -- Fakten, Phantasien, Erwartungen
29.01.20
3
December 2019 Quarterly Report Conference Call