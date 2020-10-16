 

DGAP-News publity AG: further subscription of partial bonds of the PREOS Real Estate AG convertible bond with a nominal value of EUR 40.0 million.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 16.10.2020 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has subscribed for a further tranche of bonds of the 7.50% convertible bond (ISIN DE000A254NA6) of its subsidiary PREOS Real Estate AG (in future: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG, "PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) with a nominal value of EUR 40.0 million. publity AG thus holds partial debentures of the PREOS convertible bond with a current nominal value of approximately EUR 182.2 million. publity AG holds a 86 % stake in PREOS.

The outstanding volume of the convertible bond now increases to a nominal EUR 219.4 million. Overall, the PREOS convertible bond has a maximum volume of EUR 300 million.

By subscribing to partial bonds of its convertible bond, publity AG provides PREOS with additional financial resources to support its subsidiary in continuing its growth and internationalization strategy.

Press contact:
Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
E-mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the purchase, the development to the sale of the real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of more than five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as in the workout departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions quickly with a highly efficient process and with proven partners. In some cases, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale segment of the Deutsche Börse.


Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Disclaimer

