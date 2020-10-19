 

Medicare Proposes to Maintain Current Reimbursement Process for AlloMap

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 13:05  |  44   |   |   

CMS believes AlloMap reimbursement process is clinically appropriate for heart transplant patients

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently issued a memo recommending continued coverage of AlloMap through local Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs).

AlloMap is widely adopted by physician providers in over 90% of transplant centers across the US, has been the standard of care and incorporated into guidelines by the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) since 2010, and is covered by a CPT code which is reimbursed by Noridian, the local MAC in California.

The recently issued CMS memo was in response to a request made by a pathologist in January 2013 to make a national coverage determination to non-cover AlloMap. The CMS memo acknowledges that since 2013 there have been multiple studies that have demonstrated the clinical utility of AlloMap, and concludes that continuing the current AlloMap reimbursement process by MACs is clinically appropriate and in the best interests of beneficiaries.   

“AlloMap has stood the test the time and is now cemented as the standard of care, being part of ISHLT guidelines since 2010. We continue to generate new insights with AlloMap with a strong growing evidence base, and it is positive to see CMS evaluate this evidence and continue to support use of AlloMap,” said Jeffrey Teuteberg, MD, Stanford.

“CareDx is appreciative of the thorough evidence reviews performed by CMS, which reaffirm the clinical utility of AlloMap, and supports the CMS proposal to continue the current reimbursement process through MACs. Our dedication to patients continues to provide relevant testing services that are well supported by clinical data,” said Reg Seeto, President and Chief Business Officer, CareDx.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
investor@caredx.com 


CareDx Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
Brookfield Announces Strategic Partnership with American Equity Life
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
CareDx Leads in Innovation with AlloSeq Portfolio at ASHI 2020
15.10.20
CareDx to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
07.10.20
CareDx Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Revenue
02.10.20
CareDx Announces Publication of Pivotal AlloSure Lung Data
01.10.20
CareDx Receives Final Medicare Coverage Decision for AlloSure Heart
24.09.20
CareDx Launches AlloCare at Virtual Transplant Festival