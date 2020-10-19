22nd Century Group to Highlight its Reduced Nicotine Technology at The Food and Drug Law Institute’s Tobacco and Nicotine Products Regulation and Policy Conference

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration to provide an update on the Agency’s Comprehensive Plan for Tobacco and Nicotine Regulation

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, life science company driven by next generation biotechnology, announced today that Mitchell R. Zeller, director of the Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will provide an update on the FDA’s Comprehensive Plan for Tobacco and Nicotine Products at the Food and Drug Law Institute’s (FDLI) Tobacco and Nicotine Products Regulation and Policy Conference on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. ET.



In addition to Zeller’s presentation, 22nd Century’s Vice President of Regulatory Science, John Pritchard, will participate in the conference’s “Nicotine and Harm Reduction” panel on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. ET. 22nd Century’s Michael Zercher, president and chief operating officer, and Steven Przybyla, general counsel and corporate secretary, will also be in attendance.