 

22nd Century Group to Highlight its Reduced Nicotine Technology at The Food and Drug Law Institute’s Tobacco and Nicotine Products Regulation and Policy Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 16:00  |  50   |   |   

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration to provide an update on the Agency’s Comprehensive Plan for Tobacco and Nicotine Regulation

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, life science company driven by next generation biotechnology, announced today that Mitchell R. Zeller, director of the Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will provide an update on the FDA’s Comprehensive Plan for Tobacco and Nicotine Products at the Food and Drug Law Institute’s (FDLI) Tobacco and Nicotine Products Regulation and Policy Conference on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. ET.  

In addition to Zeller’s presentation, 22nd Century’s Vice President of Regulatory Science, John Pritchard, will participate in the conference’s “Nicotine and Harm Reduction” panel on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. ET. 22nd Century’s Michael Zercher, president and chief operating officer, and Steven Przybyla, general counsel and corporate secretary, will also be in attendance.   

“I am delighted to participate in this important conference and to support, with our reduced nicotine technology, FDA’s plan to implement a reduced nicotine product standard,” said Pritchard. “The science is clear. By limiting the nicotine content of all combustible cigarettes to levels achieved in our VLN cigarettes, the FDA projects that five million adult smokers would quit one year after implementation and over eight million American lives would be saved by the end of the century. Our goal for this conference, as in general, is to advance common-sense tobacco and nicotine regulation and unite against the tragic toll of cigarette addiction to improve public health in America.”

This year’s conference brings together a diverse group of stakeholders, including public health advocates, researchers, manufacturers, lawyers, consumer interest groups, entrepreneurs, governmental agencies, and others to discuss effective regulation across the broad spectrum of tobacco and nicotine products in the United States.

Nicotine remains a central part of the FDA’s landmark 2017 Comprehensive Plan for Tobacco and Nicotine Regulation, which addresses the root cause of nearly half a million American deaths each year, caused by highly addictive tobacco products. Upon announcing the FDA’s plan to substantially reduce the nicotine in cigarettes, former FDA Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb remarked: “The overwhelming amount of death and disease attributable to tobacco is caused by addiction to cigarettes – the only legal consumer product that, when used as intended, will kill half of all long-term users.”

Seite 1 von 2
22nd Century Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
22nd Century Group Achieves Breakthrough Technology; Granted New Patent for Reducing Nicotine in Tobacco Plants
24.09.20
22nd Century Group Provides Strategy Update Letter from CEO

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.08.20
71
22nd Century Group