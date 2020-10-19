 

Nufarm and CROP.ZONE Announce Cooperation to Bring Alternative Weed Control to Major European Markets

AACHEN, Germany, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Australian crop protection and specialty seed company Nufarm and the German ag-tech startup CROP.ZONE have entered into a cooperation agreement. The collaboration aims for launching Nufarm's and CROP.ZONE's hybrid herbicide solutions across major European markets, starting with the implementation of an early adopters program for the 2021 season in Benelux and Germany from 2021 onwards.

The innovative, patented solutions complement existing, synthetic herbicides, providing farmers a competitive and sustainable alternative for weed management, contributing to yield optimization and farm profitability while contributing to sustainability goals.

Nufarm and CROP.ZONE combine chemical and physical processes to create a compelling and sustainable method of weed control. By pre-treating plants with an organic regulated conductive liquid and sequentially applying electrical charge, the company can control weeds with a very high degree of efficiency and lower energy consumption than conventional weeding technologies. Nufarm and CROP.ZONE offer a safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly alternative to make European agriculture more sustainable.

The solution will first be made available to farmers in Germany and the Benelux countries in 2021.

Dirk Vandenhirtz, CEO - Partner of CROP.ZONE, says: "We are delighted to have found a strategic partner in Nufarm, which has more than 100 years of experience in crop protection and has a grown relationship with a strong network of distributors across Europe. Our solutions comply with organic farming guidelines and offer farmers a fast, efficient, and cost-effective alternative to known chemical treatments."

Hildo Brilleman, Regional General Manager EuMEA at Nufarm, adds: "For us as herbicide specialists, this new technology, with its broad mode of action, is an exciting innovation in crop protection that will help to make agriculture more sustainable. With it, we can offer our customers a real alternative to our proven chemical solutions at competitive prices, especially in those crops where chemical weed control options have been reduced and where alternative technologies are requested."

About CROP.ZONE

CROP.ZONE was established in 2019 by a highly experienced team of AgTech experts with decades of experience in the same field. Today, CROP.ZONE's hybrid herbicide solution is active in the field, showing its efficacy in weed management, cover crop burn down and pre-harvest desiccation.

CROP.ZONE offers electrophysical solutions to combat weeds and manage pre-harvest desiccation. With this CROP.ZONE offers an alternative in farmers' toolbox in a context of increased regulatory demands and societal expectations. The innovative, patented CROP.ZONE solution can replace a significant part of today's synthetic herbicide use, providing a competitive alternative for weed management, hence contributing to yield optimization and farm profitability while contributing to sustainability goals. With its solutions, CROP.ZONE is positioning itself within the future of agriculture.

 

