 

Cushman & Wakefield Hires Pedro Vasquez as Global Executive Account Director

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 19:00  |  58   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, announced the appointment of Pedro Vasquez to its Global Occupier Services (GOS) business as Global Executive Account Director, effective today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005698/en/

Pedro Vasquez (Photo: Business Wire)

Pedro Vasquez (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Vasquez will lead client solutions and partner across all Cushman & Wakefield geographies and service lines to ensure cohesive and seamless connectivity to deliver the full potential of the firm’s capabilities.

“Filling this position is significant as we continue to execute on our strategy of placing top client-facing professionals closest to our biggest clients,” said Bill Knightly, Chief Executive of Cushman & Wakefield’s GOS. “Our largest, most complex clients require senior dedicated leadership as we remain laser-focused on providing the best services and solutions to them. Pedro’s appointment is also a prime example of our investment in our people, our most important asset.”

“I look forward to joining the Cushman & Wakefield team and leveraging my years of experience to further elevate the firm’s dedication to client experience,” said Vasquez. “Cushman & Wakefield has demonstrated leadership and innovation through the pandemic. Continuing to enhance client performance while operating safely in the current environment is our top priority.”

Most recently, Vasquez worked as the Head of Global Account Management Enablement at JLL. In this role, he oversaw JLL’s Global Account Management Center of Excellence for its Corporate Solutions business. Vasquez brings more than 25 years of experience having overseen more than 10 clients occupying 40 million square feet of real estate and having served as an executive on major client accounts.

In addition to his commercial real estate responsibilities, Vasquez was the initial founder of JLL’s Latino Empowerment Resource Network.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Cushman & Wakefield Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Stratasys Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Halliburton Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Cushman & Wakefield Represents Deka Immobilien in US$320 Million Acquisition of Melbourne Office Tower
07.10.20
Cushman & Wakefield to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 5
05.10.20
Cushman & Wakefield Secures NAB Facilities Management Contract Extension
01.10.20
Cushman & Wakefield Recognized for Excellence at the 2020 Asia Pacific Property Awards
28.09.20
Cushman & Wakefield Named a 2021 Military Friendly Gold Employer
23.09.20
Cushman & Wakefield Releases 2020 Global Office Impact Study