Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Election To Opt In to Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act

The boards of directors (the “Board”) of the BlackRock closed-end funds listed in the below table (each a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”) announced that each Fund has elected to be subject to the Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act (the “MCSAA”), effective immediately.

Ticker

CUSIP

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc. BKN 09247D105

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. BKT 09247F100

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. CII 09256A109

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. DSU 09255R202

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. EGF 09255K108

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. FRA 09255X100

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. HYT 09255P107

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. MCA 09254N103

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. MHN 09255C106

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. MIY 09254V105

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. MQT 09254G108

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. MUA 09254J102

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. MUC 09254L107

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. MUE 09254C107

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. MUI 09253X102

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. MUJ 09254X101

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. MVF 09253R105

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. MVT 09253T101

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. MYC 09254M105

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. MYD 09253W104

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. MYI 09254E103

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. MYJ 09254Y109

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. MYN 09255E102

The Board believes that electing to be subject to the MCSAA protects the interests of the Funds. Maryland lawmakers instituted the MCSAA to limit the ability of any single stockholder to exert undue influence in pursuit of short-term gains at the expense of long-term value for Fund stockholders and the Fund’s ability to achieve its investment objective.

The election to become subject to the MCSAA limits the ability of holders of “control shares” to vote those shares above various threshold levels that start at 10% unless the other stockholders of a Fund reinstate those voting rights at a meeting of stockholders as provided in the MCSAA. The bylaws for each Fund provide that the provisions of the MCSAA do not apply to the voting rights of the holders of any shares of preferred stock of the Fund (but only with respect to such preferred stock).

The above description of the MCSAA is only a high-level summary and does not purport to be complete. Investors should refer to the actual provisions of the MCSAA and each Fund’s bylaws for more information, including definitions of key terms, various exclusions and exemptions from the statute’s scope, and the procedures by which stockholders may approve the reinstatement of voting rights to holders of “control shares.”

