ValOre Provides Pedra Branca Exploration Update; Second Rig Arrives to Commence Fully Funded Phase 2 Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; the “Company”; TSX‐V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0) today provided an update on the exploration program underway at ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Element Project in northeastern Brazil, including the completion of the: Phase 1 drill program; follow-up soil sampling, mapping and prospecting at the Mendes North exploration target area; mapping and sampling of two historical trenches north of the Trapia 1 resource; and commencement of the fully funded Phase 2 drill program with the addition of a second drill rig.



“Our exploration program at Pedra Branca is gaining significant momentum with the commencement of Phase 2 drilling and the addition of a second drill rig,” stated ValOre’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Paterson. “Within the next two weeks, we expect receipt of assays from Phase 1 drilling at the C-04, Cana Brava, Cedro, Esbarro East and Golden Goat zones and the recently completed follow-up soil sampling campaign at Mendes North. In addition, we imminently expect receipt of rhodium assay results from historical drill core samples, as well as preliminary metallurgical results utilizing the PLATSOL leaching process.”