 

ValOre Provides Pedra Branca Exploration Update; Second Rig Arrives to Commence Fully Funded Phase 2 Drill Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 22:30  |  47   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; the “Company”; TSXV: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0) today provided an update on the exploration program underway at ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Element Project in northeastern Brazil, including the completion of the: Phase 1 drill program; follow-up soil sampling, mapping and prospecting at the Mendes North exploration target area; mapping and sampling of two historical trenches north of the Trapia 1 resource; and commencement of the fully funded Phase 2 drill program with the addition of a second drill rig.

Our exploration program at Pedra Branca is gaining significant momentum with the commencement of Phase 2 drilling and the addition of a second drill rig,” stated ValOre’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Paterson. Within the next two weeks, we expect receipt of assays from Phase 1 drilling at the C-04, Cana Brava, Cedro, Esbarro East and Golden Goat zones and the recently completed follow-up soil sampling campaign at Mendes North. In addition, we imminently expect receipt of rhodium assay results from historical drill core samples, as well as preliminary metallurgical results utilizing the PLATSOL leaching process.”

Highlights from 2020 Exploration Program at Pedra Branca

  • 775 core samples from 12 drill holes have been submitted for assays from the Cedro, Golden Goat, Esbarro East, Cana Brava, and C-04 targets;
  • Seven additional high priority follow-up drill holes are in process or have been completed at the Trapia 1 zone;
  • Fully funded Phase 2 drill program, planned for 3,035 metres (“m”), has commenced with the arrival of a second drill rig;
  • Two drill rigs will complete Trapia 1 follow-up drilling, followed by mobilization to test resource expansion of the Trapia 2 and Santo Amaro zones;
  • ValOre geologists have opened, mapped, and sampled two historical trenches in the highly anomalous area north of the Trapia 1 resource;
  • 532 soil samples and 37 rock samples from the follow-up Mendes North prospecting program have been submitted for assay.

Mendes North Follow-Up Exploration Program

In Q2 2020, ValOre identified three WorldView+magnetic anomaly PGE targets each >1 km in extent (collectively termed, “Mendes North”) and conducted immediate reconnaissance soil sampling, mapping, and prospecting. The initial 598 soil samples defined multiple well-defined, NE-SW-trending PGE anomalies, each >750 metres in length, spanning all three targets (see releases dated March 12 and July 7, 2020). The anomalies remain open between targets, suggesting potential continuity of a newly discovered PGE-bearing belt >3km in length.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...