 

Adocia Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Adocia (Paris:ADOC)(Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, announced today its third quarter revenue and net cash position as of September 30, 2020.

Revenue detail for the third quarter of 2020

In (€) thousands, IFRS standards (unaudited)

 

09/30/2020
(3 months)

 

09/30/2019
(3 months)

 

09/30/2020
(9 months)

 

09/30/2019
(9 months)

Licensing revenues

 

59

 

134

 

682

 

1 844

Research and collaborative agreements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

126

REVENUE

 

59

 

176

 

682

 

1 970

- As of last year, revenue was primarily due to the licensing agreements signed with Tonghua Dongbao (THDB) at the end of April 2018, to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other territories in Asia and the Middle East.

