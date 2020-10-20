Adocia Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Adocia (Paris:ADOC)(Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, announced today its third quarter revenue and net cash position as of September 30, 2020.
Revenue detail for the third quarter of 2020
|
In (€) thousands, IFRS standards (unaudited)
|
|
09/30/2020
|
|
09/30/2019
|
|
09/30/2020
|
|
09/30/2019
|
Licensing revenues
|
|
59
|
|
134
|
|
682
|
|
1 844
|
Research and collaborative agreements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
126
|
REVENUE
|
|
59
|
|
176
|
|
682
|
|
1 970
- As of last year, revenue was primarily due to the licensing agreements signed with Tonghua Dongbao (THDB) at the end of April 2018, to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other territories in Asia and the Middle East.
