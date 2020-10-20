 

SolarWinds Recognized by Industry Analysts for IT Operations Management Market Share Leadership

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the company has been ranked number one for in Network Management Software market share by industry analyst firm, International Data Corporation (IDC), in its latest Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, 20H1. Additionally, SolarWinds has been recognized by Gartner in the firm’s Market Share Analysis: ITOM, Performance Analysis Software, Worldwide, 2019, across several categories, including No. 2 for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) Tools, No. 3 for overall ITOM Performance Analysis Software Vendors, and No. 4 for AIOps/ITIM/Other Monitoring Tools by revenue.

“We believe this recognition validates our commitment to providing simple, powerful, and affordable solutions for IT organizations everywhere, regardless of their size or infrastructure,” said David Gardiner, president, IT Operations Management, SolarWinds. “We’re proud to continue our leadership in network management and we reaffirm our commitment to growing with the larger IT operations management market to ensure we support our customers where they are, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or anyplace in between.”

The IDC Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker measures total market size and vendor shares based on each vendor’s software revenue, including license, maintenance, and subscription revenue. SolarWinds first achieved the No. 1 in Network Management Software ranking for market share in 2017 and has maintained it since.

“With this year’s increased demand for remote support and general business agility, enterprise leaders will continue to invest in solutions that monitor networks across the stack,” added Rohit Mehra, vice president of Network Infrastructure, IDC. “With the growth of multi-cloud and the ever-marching progression of digital transformation, initiatives by enterprises and their partners will continue to need companies like SolarWinds to remain competitive.”

The Gartner June 2020 Market Share Analysis: ITOM, Performance Analysis Software, Worldwide, 2019 research outlines key market findings and vendor performance highlights across ITOM software intended to represent all the tools needed to manage the provisioning, capacity, performance and availability of computing, networking, and application resources—as well as the overall quality, efficiency, and experience of their delivery.

SolarWinds believes a comprehensive portfolio of IT operations management (ITOM) tools is essential to today’s evolving business challenges and has built a portfolio of connected products designed to work together to deliver full visibility and control across multi-premises and multi-cloud architectures.

About SolarWinds
 SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

2020 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

