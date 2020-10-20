SolarWinds Recognized by Industry Analysts for IT Operations Management Market Share Leadership

“We believe this recognition validates our commitment to providing simple, powerful, and affordable solutions for IT organizations everywhere, regardless of their size or infrastructure,” said David Gardiner, president, IT Operations Management, SolarWinds. “We’re proud to continue our leadership in network management and we reaffirm our commitment to growing with the larger IT operations management market to ensure we support our customers where they are, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or anyplace in between.”

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the company has been ranked number one for in Network Management Software market share by industry analyst firm, International Data Corporation (IDC), in its latest Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker , 20H1. Additionally, SolarWinds has been recognized by Gartner in the firm’s Market Share Analysis: ITOM, Performance Analysis Software, Worldwide, 2019 , across several categories, including No. 2 for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) Tools, No. 3 for overall ITOM Performance Analysis Software Vendors, and No. 4 for AIOps/ITIM/Other Monitoring Tools by revenue.

The IDC Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker measures total market size and vendor shares based on each vendor’s software revenue, including license, maintenance, and subscription revenue. SolarWinds first achieved the No. 1 in Network Management Software ranking for market share in 2017 and has maintained it since.

“With this year’s increased demand for remote support and general business agility, enterprise leaders will continue to invest in solutions that monitor networks across the stack,” added Rohit Mehra, vice president of Network Infrastructure, IDC. “With the growth of multi-cloud and the ever-marching progression of digital transformation, initiatives by enterprises and their partners will continue to need companies like SolarWinds to remain competitive.”

The Gartner June 2020 Market Share Analysis: ITOM, Performance Analysis Software, Worldwide, 2019 research outlines key market findings and vendor performance highlights across ITOM software intended to represent all the tools needed to manage the provisioning, capacity, performance and availability of computing, networking, and application resources—as well as the overall quality, efficiency, and experience of their delivery.

SolarWinds believes a comprehensive portfolio of IT operations management (ITOM) tools is essential to today’s evolving business challenges and has built a portfolio of connected products designed to work together to deliver full visibility and control across multi-premises and multi-cloud architectures.

