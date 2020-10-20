IPSEN Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares between 10/12/2020 and 10/16/2020
Regulatory News:
IPSEN:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|
Identification code of the
financial instrument
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted
6,258
82.8688
2,175
82.9733
842
82.9002
831
83.0221
14,917
81.4009
633
80.8282
554
80.81
310
80.7450
523
80.7828
29,106
78.1786
6,699
78.6559
2,705
78.3890
1,074
78.3664
3,144
79.0261
69,771
79.7233
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005049/en/Ipsen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare