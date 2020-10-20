 

IPSEN Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares between 10/12/2020 and 10/16/2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 18:00  |  37   |   |   

Regulatory News:

IPSEN:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/10/2020 FR0010259150

6,258

82.8688

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/10/2020 FR0010259150

2,175

82.9733

CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/10/2020 FR0010259150

842

82.9002

TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/10/2020 FR0010259150

831

83.0221

BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/10/2020 FR0010259150

14,917

81.4009

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2020 FR0010259150

633

80.8282

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2020 FR0010259150

554

80.81

CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2020 FR0010259150

310

80.7450

TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2020 FR0010259150

523

80.7828

BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/10/2020 FR0010259150

29,106

78.1786

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2020 FR0010259150

6,699

78.6559

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2020 FR0010259150

2,705

78.3890

CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2020 FR0010259150

1,074

78.3664

TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2020 FR0010259150

3,144

79.0261

BATE Total

69,771

79.7233

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

Disclaimer

