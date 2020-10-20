Platform

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/10/2020 FR0010259150 6,258 82.8688 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/10/2020 FR0010259150 2,175 82.9733 CHIX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/10/2020 FR0010259150 842 82.9002 TRQX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/10/2020 FR0010259150 831 83.0221 BATE

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/10/2020 FR0010259150 14,917 81.4009 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2020 FR0010259150 633 80.8282 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2020 FR0010259150 554 80.81 CHIX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2020 FR0010259150 310 80.7450 TRQX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2020 FR0010259150 523 80.7828 BATE

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/10/2020 FR0010259150 29,106 78.1786 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2020 FR0010259150 6,699 78.6559 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2020 FR0010259150 2,705 78.3890 CHIX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2020 FR0010259150 1,074 78.3664 TRQX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2020 FR0010259150 3,144 79.0261 BATE

Total 69,771 79.7233

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005049/en/