 

Bank of Santa Clarita Reports Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 21:28  |  36   |   |   

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTC: BSCA) today reported financial results for the third quarter and six-months ended September 30, 2020.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $863,000 compared with $913,000 for the same quarter in 2019. Net income for the first three quarters of 2020 was $2,354,000 compared with $2,559,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Frank Di Tomaso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented: “While the low interest rate environment continues to put pressure on banks and their margins, Bank of Santa Clarita has reacted timely and decisively and has been successful in reducing interest cost to offset the reduction in interest income. The Bank continues to support and serve our community as evidenced by the strong demand for lending products and Bank services. We have begun working with our clients on the forgiveness of Payroll Protection Plan (“PPP”) loans pending approval by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Bank of Santa Clarita continues to maintain strong capital levels, excess liquidity, and excellent credit quality which will allow us to continue to support the communities we serve and navigate through this pandemic.”

Income Statement

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, total interest and dividend income was $2.8 million compared with $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Interest and dividend income for the first three quarters of 2020 was $8.5 million compared with $9.1 million reported for the first three quarters of 2019.

Interest expense for the 2020 third quarter decreased to $0.4 million from $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Interest expense for the first three quarters of 2020 decreased to $1.5 million from $2.2 million reported for the corresponding period last year.

Net interest income for the 2020 third quarter improved to $2.4 million from $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net interest income for the first three quarters of 2020 was $7.0 million on par with the $7.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Net interest margin was 2.75% for the 2020 third quarter, versus 3.32% in the 2019 third quarter. Net interest margin was 2.94% for the first three quarters of 2020, compared with 3.33% for the same period in 2019.

The Bank did not record a provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2020 and recorded a negative provision of $125,000 in the same quarter last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Bank recorded a $120,000 provision compared with negative $95,000 for the first nine months of 2019.

Non-interest income was $160,000 for the 2020 third quarter compared with $175,000 for the same quarter in 2019. In the first three quarters of 2020, non-interest income was $486,000, compared with $568,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter 2020 was $1,333,000, compared with $1,399,000 for the same period last year. Non-interest expense for the first three quarters of 2020 was $4,002,000, compared with $4,089,000 for the first three quarters of 2019.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio continues to be among the best in the industry. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 53.9%.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2020, net loans increased to $284.4 million from $232.9 million at December 31, 2019. The Bank’s deposits rose to $293.6 million at the end of the 2020 third quarter from $232.1 million at December 31, 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to 39.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, versus 36.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2019. Total assets increased to $392.0 million at the close of the 2020 third quarter from $304.4 million at December 31, 2019.

At September 30, 2020, The Bank remained “well-capitalized” under all regulatory categories, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.95%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 15.94%, a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.94%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.64%. The minimum ratios for capital adequacy for a well-capitalized bank are 10.00%, 8.00%, 6.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

Bank of Santa Clarita, founded in 2004, is the only full-service commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is focused on meeting the banking needs of the community and its businesses and non-profits. We are proud of the fact that Bank of Santa Clarita has served the Santa Clarita Valley’s residents, including individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations, for 15 years, and we truly appreciate the relationships we’ve made with many of our neighbors, and invite any of those in the community who do not yet know us well to visit us, and together we can continue to build an even more vibrant and healthy community. The Bank provides experienced decision-making and the personalized service that growing businesses and other organizations need on a daily basis. Bank clients have direct access to executive management and experienced professional staff members to address their credit requirements, from commercial lines of credit to SBA loans to commercial real estate and other commercial loans, and also technology-based banking services that include online bill-paying, remote capture depositing, check imaging and initiating online wire transfers, among other cash management facilities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Bank’s current expectations regarding deposit and loan growth, operating results and the strength of the local economy. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline in economic conditions and increased competition among financial service providers as these factors may impact the Bank’s operating results, its ability to attract deposit and loan customers, the quality of the Bank’s earning assets and government regulation. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

BANK OF SANTA CLARITA
Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

 

Interest Income
Loans $

2,713

$

2,750

 

$

8,088

$

8,179

 

Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions

93

268

 

314

779

 

Investment Securities

24

11

 

52

189

 

Federal Funds Sold

-

-

 

-

2

 

Total Interest Income

2,830

3,029

 

8,454

9,149

 

 
Interest Expense
Demand

11

14

 

38

62

 

Money Market and Savings

74

110

 

279

310

 

Time Deposits

172

390

 

640

998

 

Borrowings

181

185

 

546

783

 

Total Interest Expense

438

699

 

1,503

2,153

 

 
Net Interest Income

2,392

2,330

 

6,951

6,996

 

Provision for Loan Losses

-

(125

)

120

(95

)

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

2,392

2,455

 

6,831

7,091

 

Noninterest Income

160

175

 

486

568

 

Noninterest Expense

1,333

1,399

 

4,002

4,089

 

 
Net Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,219

1,231

 

3,315

3,570

 

Income Tax Expense

356

318

 

961

1,011

 

Net Earnings $

863

$

913

 

$

2,354

$

2,559

 

 
BANK OF SANTA CLARITA
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and Due From Banks $

17,271

$

4,903

 

Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions

56,740

33,659

 

Federal Funds Sold

-

109

 

Investment Securities

10,512

8,985

 

Loans, Net

284,399

232,935

 

Other Assets

23,054

23,792

 

Total Assets $

391,976

$

304,383

 

 
 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Interest-Bearing
Money Market, Savings and Demand $

97,899

$

83,563

 

Time

78,583

63,875

 

Total Interest-Bearing

176,482

147,438

 

Noninterest-Bearing

117,077

84,639

 

Total Deposits

293,559

232,077

 

Borrowings

57,000

34,000

 

Other Liabilities

1,538

1,391

 

Total Liabilities

352,097

267,468

 

Stockholders' Equity

39,879

36,915

 

Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $

391,976

$

304,383

 

 

Bank of Santa Clarita CA Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $1.48 Versus ...
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
Vertex to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Piedmont Announces Proposed U.S. Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019