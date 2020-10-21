 

Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 00:30  |  57   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oslo, 21 October 2020 – Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Scatec Solar ASA ("SSO" or the "Company", ticker code "SSO") on 20 October 2020, concerning the contemplated private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement").

The Company is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully completed, raising approximately NOK 4,750 million in gross proceeds through the allocation of 20,652,478 shares (the "Private Placement Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 230 per share, which represents a 6.08% discount to the 10-day volume weighted average price, and a 6.43% discount to the last closing price.

The application period for the Private Placement closed at 19:00 (CET) on 20 October 2020. The Private Placement and the issuance of 13,768,280 of the Private Placement Shares (the "New Shares") were resolved by the Company's board of directors (the "Board") at a board meeting held on 20 October 2020, based on the authorisation granted to the Board at the Company's annual general meeting held on 25 June 2020. 6,884,198 of the Private Placement Shares will be settled with existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange pursuant to a share lending arrangement between the Company, the Joint Bookrunners and Scatec AS as share lender and 13,768,280 of the Private Placement Shares shall be settled with the New Shares pursuant to a pre-funding arrangement entered into between the Company and certain of the Joint Bookrunners. The Private Placement Shares delivered to the investors will be tradable from registration of the capital increase for the New Shares with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, expected on or about 21 October 2020. The Board resolved to call for an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") to resolve to issue 6,884,198 new shares for the purpose of settling the share lending (the "EGM Issue"). The shares to be issued through the EGM Issue will be listed and tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange upon the registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the EGM Issue with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and the VPS, and following the publication of a prospectus which will be prepared by the Company and approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway prior to publication, which is expected to take place during 12 November 2020. The settlement of the Private Placement is not conditional upon or otherwise affected by the outcome of the EGM. If the EGM does not approve the EGM Issue, the redelivery of the borrowed shares will instead be settled in cash by way of transfer of the gross proceeds from the sale of the 6,884,198 borrowed shares in the Private Placement to Scatec AS. In such event, the Company's gross proceeds from the Private Placement shall comprise the gross proceeds from the New Shares, i.e. NOK 3,167 million. Notice for the EGM is expected to be distributed on 21 October 2020.

Seite 1 von 5
Scatec Solar Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Gold X Mining Commences Definition Drilling and Resource Expansion Program at the Toroparu Gold ...
MediPharm Labs Launches LABS CANNABIS, A New and Innovative Family of Health and Wellness Products
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:49 Uhr
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Scatec Solar ASA
00:39 Uhr
Scatec Solar ASA - Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
00:33 Uhr
Scatec Solar ASA – Participation of primary insiders in private placement
20.10.20
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
16.10.20
Third quarter 2020: Increased power production and growth in project pipeline
16.10.20
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
06.10.20
Invitation to presentation of Scatec Solar’s third quarter results 2020
06.10.20
Scatec Solar’s 47 MW Redsol project has started commercial operation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.10.20
65
Scatec Solar