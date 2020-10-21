 

EQS-Adhoc Swiss Life Asset Management AG: Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: Information about the planned capital increase

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.10.2020, 07:00  |  86   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Life Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Acquisition
Swiss Life Asset Management AG: Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: Information about the planned capital increase

21-Oct-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

21 October 2020

Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: Information about the planned capital increase

The real estate fund Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties is planning a capital increase with a volume of around CHF 500 million at the beginning of December. The aim of the capital increase is to acquire a high-quality real estate portfolio.

The issue will take place on commission ("best-effort basis") as part of a public subscription offer in Switzerland. Two (2) subscription rights entitle the holder to purchase one (1) new unit. Official subscription rights trading will take place from 30 November to 9 December 2020 at SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd. In total, a maximum of 4 500 000 new units will be issued. Any non-subscribed units might not be issued, which would reduce the amount of the issue.
The issue price will be disclosed in the second half of November and is based on the net asset value as at 30 September 2020, minus the distribution for the 2019/20 financial year. It includes the purchase of current income and an issuing commission of 2%. The subscription period is planned for 30 November to 11 December 2020. Payment will take place as at 17 December 2020.

Solid earnings and value development
The real estate fund Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties was launched on 2 November 2015 and successfully listed on the SIX Exchange in June 2019. The earnings and value trend of the properties as well as the expansion of the portfolio have led to the successful development of the fund (annual performance since launch: 8.12%). Its investment focus is on residential real estate in Swiss cities and their surrounding areas. The fund also invests in commercial properties at central locations. The portfolio had 88 properties with a market value of around CHF 1 270 million as at the end of March 2020.

Seite 1 von 4
Sw Li REF CH Pr/Ut CHF jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA auf Kurs: Private-Equity-Investor mit neuer Guidance - Ziele für Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Infill-Bohrungen in Kat Gap liefern hochgradige Goldabschnitte
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE provides an update on the status of Company-commissioned audits
DGAP-News: Baumot Group AG: Starker Auftragsbestand bietet soliden Ausblick 2021 trotz aktueller neuer ...
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Weitere Umsetzung der Finanzierungsbausteine im Rahmen der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Swiss Life Asset Management AG: Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: Angaben zur geplanten Kapitalerhöhung (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Life Asset Management AG: Swiss Life REF (CH) Swiss Properties: Angaben zur geplanten Kapitalerhöhung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
14
Der Zukunftsfond (Und rocken Fischer und Diekman nun die Börse)
14.10.20
2
Mainberg Special Situations Fund HI R
12.10.20
4
Fondsboutiquen-Messe: Was sind die interessantesten Fonds?
10.10.20
7
unicorn real estate
10.10.20
2.146
Dieser Silberfonds wird ein Highflyer werden