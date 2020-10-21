 

Carling Platform Total Will Respect Its Commitments Related to the Development of Resins Business Within the Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 10:17  |  66   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In response to information published by certain media that caused legitimate concerns at the Carling facility, Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) confirms that:

  • There is no process under way to sell the Société Cray Valley.
  • Total will respect the commitments made in 2013 during Carling’s restructuring concerning the global C4 resin (Ricon, Krasol) and RW resin (Cleartrac) businesses, which are to continue their development within the Group.

Total reaffirms its commitment to the Carling petrochemical platform and its Region. Since the 2013 investment, the Carling platform has grown by focusing on specialty resins, value-added polymers intended primarily for the automotive industry and by also consolidating its position as Total's main Polystyrene production site in Europe.

In addition, a voluntary economic and social development agreement, signed with the French government, the Grand Est region and local communities, has enabled several third-party industrial projects to be set up at Carling. The four projects, led by the companies Metex, Afyren, SNF Coagulants and Quaron, together represent an investment of €125 million and the creation of 143 jobs at the site.

* * * * *

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

Cautionary Note
 This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms “Total”, “Total Group” and Group are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.
This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Seite 1 von 2
Total Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $1.48 Versus ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Alibaba.com U.S. B2B SMB Survey Finds Rapid Digitization Among B2B Businesses, Especially ...
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
Pierluigi Gazzolo to Leave ViacomCBS Networks International
FedEx and Happy Returns Team Up to Offer Box-Free Returns at Most FedEx Office Locations
VMware Releases Global Incident Response Threat Report Detailing Surge in Sophisticated ...
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy
Bundle Up For The Ultimate Winter Getaway In The Sims 4 Snowy Escape, Available November 13
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05:50 Uhr
Orange, Total, Osino Resources: Wie profitieren vom Wachstum in Afrika?
20.10.20
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
20.10.20
JPMORGAN belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Overweight'
16.10.20
BARCLAYS belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Overweight'
15.10.20
UBS belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Buy'
15.10.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Neutral'
15.10.20
India: Total Strengthens Its Partnership With Adani in Renewable Energies
15.10.20
TOTAL: Main Indicators
14.10.20
SRC Mining Special Situations: Das SRC Mining Special Situations Zertifikat mit +40 Unternehmen in einem Zertifikat!
13.10.20
Total and Google Cloud Develop Solar Mapper, a Tool for Estimating the Solar Energy Potential of Houses’ Roofs

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
559
Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
10.04.20
4
ANALYSE: Bernstein rät zur Vorsicht bei Ölaktien und stuft den Sektor ab
09.03.20
2
Nach Ölpreisverfall auch günstigere Kraftstoffpreise möglich