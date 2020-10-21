 

Evercore ISI Recognized as the Top Ranked Independent Firm in U.S. Equity Research

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020   

For the seventh consecutive year, Evercore ISI was recognized as the top ranked independent research franchise in Institutional Investor’s All-America Equity Research survey. Evercore ISI held its weighted #2 rank among all firms for analysts, a measure that applies the greatest weight to the highest ranked individuals in each category.

Ed Hyman, Evercore ISI’s founder and Chairman, was awarded the #1 position in Economics, a recognition he has earned 40 times. David Raso, who covers Machinery, Engineering and Construction, was ranked #1 for the 20th time. In addition, Umer Raffat, Evercore ISI’s Pharmaceuticals and Large-Cap Biotech analyst, was named to II’s Hall of Fame having received ten #1 positions over the years. In all, Evercore ISI claimed a Firm record 39 individual positions and 36 team positions.

The 2020 All-America Research Team reflects the opinions of 3,667 investment professionals from almost 1,500 asset management firms and institutions, according to the magazine.

Ed Hyman said, “I am thrilled with the results of this year’s survey and cannot thank our team enough for their hard work, creativity and dedication to our clients. I am honored to be part of this extraordinary team effort and thankful for the continued support of our clients.”

Marc Harris, Evercore ISI Director of Research, added, “Each year, the market for research services becomes more competitive and this year was no exception. The need for research in a volatile and fast-paced environment is more important than ever, and our analysts were able to provide valuable insights to our institutional clients. Our team is steadfast in delivering the very highest quality independent thinking that aligns with our clients’ needs.”

CEO of Evercore ISI, Mike Paliotta, said, “I have consistently witnessed our team’s commitment to independent thinking and excellence. Our success starts with great research content and is enhanced by our sales and trading teams, who add value through their strong relationships and deep client connectivity. We appreciate this client recognition and remain committed to making selective, strategic investments to continue our tradition of delivering the differentiated products and services that our clients expect of us.”

